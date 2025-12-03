Faberge's "Winter Egg" sold at Christie's auction for a record $30.2 million

$42.330.01
49.180.13
ukenru
03:01 AM • 10961 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 17888 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 17344 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 29537 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 68336 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 46707 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 37602 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 33413 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 59168 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 55904 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2.2m/s
95%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Putin's meeting with Witkoff and Kushner ended: it lasted almost 5 hoursPhotoVideoDecember 2, 09:55 PM • 7368 views
Prince Andrew will not receive $600,000 in compensation for eviction from Royal Lodge03:42 AM • 5824 views
Czech Republic halts modernization of T-72 tanks planned for transfer to Ukraine05:14 AM • 13802 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2Photo06:30 AM • 5172 views
Zelenskyy was supposed to meet with Witkoff and Kushner in Brussels, but it was canceled - journalist06:33 AM • 5978 views
Publications
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2Photo06:30 AM • 5330 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 28500 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 38247 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber policeDecember 2, 02:40 PM • 36606 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growthDecember 2, 11:57 AM • 37550 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Olena Zelenska
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Republic of Ireland
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 48117 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 50345 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 106045 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 80272 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 96188 views
Actual
Technology
Truth Social
Fox News
Shahed-136
Brent Crude

Faberge's "Winter Egg" sold at Christie's auction for a record $30.2 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

At Christie's auction in London, Faberge's "Winter Egg" was sold for 22.9 million pounds sterling (approximately 30.2 million dollars), setting a new world record for Faberge items. This imperial egg, commissioned by Nicholas II in 1913, became the most expensive Faberge work sold at auction.

Faberge's "Winter Egg" sold at Christie's auction for a record $30.2 million

At a Christie's auction in London, Fabergé's "Winter Egg" sold for £22.9 million, or approximately $30.2 million, setting a new record. This is one of the last imperial eggs remaining in private hands. This was reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

The "Winter Egg" was commissioned in 1913 by Emperor Nicholas II as an Easter gift for his mother, Empress Maria Feodorovna, and is considered one of Fabergé's most luxurious imperial creations.

Peter Carl Fabergé is considered the most outstanding Russian jeweler of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The royal collection of his works consisted of personal gifts belonging to the Russian, Danish, and British royal families.

The "Winter Egg" is a rock crystal with a frosted pattern engraved on the inside and platinum snowflakes inlaid with rose-cut diamonds on the outside.

- the description says.

On Tuesday, it sold for £22,895,000, surpassing the world auction record for Fabergé items. The previous record was set in 2007 when the Rothschild egg sold for £8.9 million.

According to Christie's, this is the third time the "Winter Egg" has set a record price among Fabergé items. It has been resold repeatedly, as its history attracts collectors.

Addition

After the 1917 revolution, the egg was moved from St. Petersburg to the Kremlin Armory in Moscow along with other valuables of the royal family.

In the 1920s, the Soviet government began selling off art treasures from the Hermitage and other collections, often for a tiny fraction of their value. It was later acquired by the London firm Wartski, and in 1934 it was sold to a British collector for £1,500.

For two decades — from 1975 to 1994 — the egg was considered lost before it was sold for £6.8 million at a Christie's auction. Eight years later, in 2002, the auction house sold it again — this time for £7.1 million.

Napoleon's diamond brooch, lost at Waterloo, sold for $4.4 million13.11.25, 08:58 • 36336 views

As the publication notes, this result sets a new world auction record for a Fabergé work, confirming the enduring significance of this masterpiece and highlighting the rarity and brilliance of what is widely considered one of Fabergé's finest creations — both technically and artistically.

Given that only a few imperial Easter eggs remain in private hands, this was an exceptional and historic opportunity for collectors to acquire a work of extraordinary importance."

Recall

In November, a rare crystal and diamond Fabergé egg, created for the Russian imperial family, was put up for sale with an estimated value of over $26 million. This "Winter Egg" is one of seven luxurious ovals remaining in private hands.

Olga Rozgon

CultureNews of the World
The Guardian
London