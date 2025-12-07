ADAM band leader Mykhailo Klymenko died after a long treatment
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian musician Mykhailo Klymenko, frontman of the band ADAM, died after battling tuberculous meningitis. The artist was in a coma, and his treatment cost more than UAH 25,000 per day.
Ukrainian musician Mykhailo Klymenko, founder and frontman of the band ADAM, has passed away. The artist was in a coma after a long treatment. This was reported on the band's Instagram page, according to UNN.
Details
Unfortunately, this morning Misha's kind heart stopped beating
The band added that information regarding the farewell to Mykhailo will be provided later.
In November, the band reported that Mykhailo had been fighting a serious illness – tuberculous meningitis – for two months.
After a long treatment and stay in intensive care, Misha is in a coma. One day of treatment costs more than 25,000 UAH
Addition
The band Adam was founded in 2015 by Mykhailo Klymenko and his wife Sasha Norova. The project also includes Maksym Kozachenko (guitar), Andriy Hrytsenko (drums), and Vyacheslav Shevchenko (sound). The band gained the most popularity thanks to the compositions "Povilno" and "Au Au".
Recall
Today, December 7, at the age of 64, the heart of Volodymyr Sysenko, head coach and one of the founders of SC "Poltava", stopped beating. The cause of death is currently unknown.