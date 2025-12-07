ADAM band leader Mykhailo Klymenko died after a long treatment

$42.180.00
49.230.00
ukenru
11:06 AM • 2876 views
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv OblastPhoto
December 6, 08:45 PM • 33379 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 45592 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 53536 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 51271 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 55992 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 54470 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 39802 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 82688 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 44096 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2.9m/s
83%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Robot police officer takes up duty in China's Zhejiang provincePhotoVideoDecember 7, 02:43 AM • 6044 views
Pentagon studies the use of autonomous weapon systems in Ukraine for future operations - HegsethDecember 7, 03:24 AM • 10307 views
Fourth case in 40 years: a seven-armed octopus discovered in the deep seaDecember 7, 03:42 AM • 9928 views
Ukrainians are massively leaving the country: the NBU named two reasonsDecember 7, 04:08 AM • 11734 views
In Sudan, militants shelled a kindergarten and a hospital: over 110 dead, almost fifty childrenDecember 7, 04:26 AM • 8508 views
Publications
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 39449 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 49143 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 62514 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 82686 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 71501 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Elon Musk
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kremenchuk
Chernihiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 35762 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 44955 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 46400 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 60415 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 58523 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
The New York Times

ADAM band leader Mykhailo Klymenko died after a long treatment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

Ukrainian musician Mykhailo Klymenko, frontman of the band ADAM, died after battling tuberculous meningitis. The artist was in a coma, and his treatment cost more than UAH 25,000 per day.

ADAM band leader Mykhailo Klymenko died after a long treatment
Photo: Instagram ADAM

Ukrainian musician Mykhailo Klymenko, founder and frontman of the band ADAM, has passed away. The artist was in a coma after a long treatment. This was reported on the band's Instagram page, according to UNN.

Details

Unfortunately, this morning Misha's kind heart stopped beating

- the band reported.

The band added that information regarding the farewell to Mykhailo will be provided later.

In November, the band reported that Mykhailo had been fighting a serious illness – tuberculous meningitis – for two months.

After a long treatment and stay in intensive care, Misha is in a coma. One day of treatment costs more than 25,000 UAH

- the band reported.

Addition

The band Adam was founded in 2015 by Mykhailo Klymenko and his wife Sasha Norova. The project also includes Maksym Kozachenko (guitar), Andriy Hrytsenko (drums), and Vyacheslav Shevchenko (sound). The band gained the most popularity thanks to the compositions "Povilno" and "Au Au".

Recall

Today, December 7, at the age of 64, the heart of Volodymyr Sysenko, head coach and one of the founders of SC "Poltava", stopped beating. The cause of death is currently unknown.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCulture
Musician