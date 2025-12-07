ADAM band leader Mykhailo Klymenko died after a long treatment

Photo: Instagram ADAM

Ukrainian musician Mykhailo Klymenko, founder and frontman of the band ADAM, has passed away. The artist was in a coma after a long treatment. This was reported on the band's Instagram page, according to UNN.

Unfortunately, this morning Misha's kind heart stopped beating - the band reported.

The band added that information regarding the farewell to Mykhailo will be provided later.

In November, the band reported that Mykhailo had been fighting a serious illness – tuberculous meningitis – for two months.

After a long treatment and stay in intensive care, Misha is in a coma. One day of treatment costs more than 25,000 UAH - the band reported.

The band Adam was founded in 2015 by Mykhailo Klymenko and his wife Sasha Norova. The project also includes Maksym Kozachenko (guitar), Andriy Hrytsenko (drums), and Vyacheslav Shevchenko (sound). The band gained the most popularity thanks to the compositions "Povilno" and "Au Au".

