Vyacheslav Kryshtofovych passed away: Ukraine lost an outstanding film director and teacher

The National Union of Cinematographers of Ukraine announced the death of an outstanding master of Ukrainian cinema – Vyacheslav Syhizmundovych Kryshtofovych. The director, screenwriter, and teacher, known for his great inner culture, was a person with a special creative vision who knew how to "see the important in the simplest things." This is reported by UNN.

Details

His films, including "A Lonely Woman Wants to Meet," "Self-Portrait of an Unknown Man," "Adam's Rib," and "A Friend of the Deceased," have long become part of the national cinematic heritage.

He was an artist with a special vision: attentive to details, sympathetic to characters, frank in his creative pursuits. Even the smallest of his "trifles of life" in the frame became significant" – the NSKU statement reads.

Vyacheslav Kryshtofovych, whom friends called Vyachek, was also known for his teaching activities. He "most loved to teach those who were just entering the profession," meeting students "with hope and faith." His students will remember "the calm, attentiveness, and benevolent demandingness of the Master, thanks to which new voices of our cinema grew."

For reference

Vyacheslav Kryshtofovych was an Academician of the National Academy of Arts of Ukraine, Honored Artist of Ukraine, and Laureate of the Oleksandr Dovzhenko State Prize of Ukraine.

