Volodymyr Sysenko, head coach and one of the founders of SC "Poltava", died at the age of 64

Today, December 7, at the age of 63, the heart of Volodymyr Sysenko, head coach and one of the founders of FC "Poltava", stopped beating. The cause of death is currently unknown. This was reported by the club, according to UNN.

Details

The tragic news shook FC "Poltava" on the eve of the match against "Epicenter". On December 7, the heart of the team's ideological inspirer, one of the co-founders of the club and the unchanging head coach of the citizens, Volodymyr Anatoliyovych Sysenko, stopped beating. - the message says.

The club noted that Sysenko was "a man for whom football and FC "Poltava" were the meaning of life."

"Volodymyr Sysenko began his football career as a player: he played for a number of clubs in the former USSR and post-Soviet countries, and was a legend of "Pamir". After Ukraine gained independence, he returned to his homeland, where he continued his football journey in Poltava's "Vorskla". After finishing his playing career, he chose the path of a coach, first training children, and in 2011 he became one of the founders of FC "Poltava", with whom he spent more than one season as a coach. Under his leadership, the team went from an amateur club to a club playing in the UPL," the club adds.

Addition

The media reported that Sysenko was undergoing treatment abroad, and in his absence, the team was led by his assistant Ihor Tymchenko.

It should be noted that in the 2024/2025 season, FC "Poltava" took second place in the First League, which allowed the Poltava team to break into the Ukrainian Premier League.

After 14 rounds in the UPL, "Poltava" with two victories, one of which was a sensational one over Kyiv's "Dynamo", occupies the last place in the championship with 9 points.

On Monday, December 8, "Poltava" will play against "Epicenter".

Recall

