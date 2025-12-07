Volodymyr Sysenko, head coach and one of the founders of SC "Poltava", died at the age of 64

$42.180.00
December 6, 08:45 PM • 31017 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 42877 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 51048 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 49298 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 54863 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 53814 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 39576 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 80821 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 43830 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 38887 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
Polish Foreign Minister sends Elon Musk to MarsPhotoDecember 7, 01:07 AM • 10902 views
Pentagon studies the use of autonomous weapon systems in Ukraine for future operations - HegsethDecember 7, 03:24 AM • 6478 views
Fourth case in 40 years: a seven-armed octopus discovered in the deep seaDecember 7, 03:42 AM • 5788 views
Ukrainians are massively leaving the country: the NBU named two reasonsDecember 7, 04:08 AM • 9086 views
In Sudan, militants shelled a kindergarten and a hospital: over 110 dead, almost fifty childrenDecember 7, 04:26 AM • 4288 views
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 37494 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 47243 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 60744 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 80825 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 69823 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Elon Musk
Viktor Orbán
Ukraine
United States
Germany
London
France
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 34934 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 44080 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 45578 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 59605 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 57787 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Guardian
The New York Times

Volodymyr Sysenko, head coach and one of the founders of SC "Poltava", died at the age of 64

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

On December 7, Volodymyr Sysenko, head coach and co-founder of SC "Poltava", passed away. The club announced his death on the eve of the game with "Epicenter", without specifying the cause.

Volodymyr Sysenko, head coach and one of the founders of SC "Poltava", died at the age of 64

Today, December 7, at the age of 63, the heart of Volodymyr Sysenko, head coach and one of the founders of FC "Poltava", stopped beating. The cause of death is currently unknown. This was reported by the club, according to UNN.

Details

The tragic news shook FC "Poltava" on the eve of the match against "Epicenter". On December 7, the heart of the team's ideological inspirer, one of the co-founders of the club and the unchanging head coach of the citizens, Volodymyr Anatoliyovych Sysenko, stopped beating.

- the message says.

The club noted that Sysenko was "a man for whom football and FC "Poltava" were the meaning of life."

"Volodymyr Sysenko began his football career as a player: he played for a number of clubs in the former USSR and post-Soviet countries, and was a legend of "Pamir". After Ukraine gained independence, he returned to his homeland, where he continued his football journey in Poltava's "Vorskla". After finishing his playing career, he chose the path of a coach, first training children, and in 2011 he became one of the founders of FC "Poltava", with whom he spent more than one season as a coach. Under his leadership, the team went from an amateur club to a club playing in the UPL," the club adds.

Addition

The media reported that Sysenko was undergoing treatment abroad, and in his absence, the team was led by his assistant Ihor Tymchenko.

It should be noted that in the 2024/2025 season, FC "Poltava" took second place in the First League, which allowed the Poltava team to break into the Ukrainian Premier League.

After 14 rounds in the UPL, "Poltava" with two victories, one of which was a sensational one over Kyiv's "Dynamo", occupies the last place in the championship with 9 points.

On Monday, December 8, "Poltava" will play against "Epicenter".

Recall

Volodymyr Muntyan, one of the most outstanding footballers of Kyiv's "Dynamo" and the USSR national team, seven-time USSR champion, participant in the 1970 World Cup and vice-president of the Association of Football Veterans of Ukraine, died after a long illness at the age of 79.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietySports
FC Dynamo Kyiv