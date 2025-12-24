FSB claims killing of Russian for alleged sabotage plot at Transneft facility

The Russian special service reported the elimination of a Russian citizen who, according to the agency, planned an explosion at an oil pipeline station. He was also accused of interacting with Ukrainian special services. This is reported by the publication "Dozhd", writes UNN.

Details

According to the FSB Public Relations Center, the murdered man allegedly "contacted a curator from a Ukrainian terrorist organization via WhatsApp messenger." Law enforcement officers claim that the detainee was preparing a "sabotage and terrorist act" and was collecting information about the state of oil and gas industry facilities in various regions of Russia.

The FSB states that during the attempt to detain him, the man allegedly offered armed resistance. As a result of the shootout, he was killed on the spot. The special service has not yet provided any confirmation of the identity of the deceased or independent evidence of his involvement in the preparation of the explosion.

They made over 1 million hryvnias per month from methadone: a drug gang was liquidated in Cherkasy region In the Cherkasy region, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) neutralized a criminal group that was selling methadone on a large scale. The monthly "income" of the criminals was over one million hryvnias. This was reported by the SBU press service. According to the investigation, the criminal business was organized by several residents of Uman. They set up a drug distribution network in the city and the surrounding area. The dealers were selling methadone "from hand to hand" during personal meetings, as well as through a network of dealers. Law enforcement officers documented more than 20 episodes of the criminals selling drugs. During searches at the residences of the perpetrators and in their cars, law enforcement officers found: * packaged methadone; * cash obtained from the sale of drugs; * mobile phones with evidence of illegal activity. Based on the collected evidence, the organizers and members of the criminal group were served notices of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 307 (illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation, shipment or sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The perpetrators face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property. The operation to expose and neutralize the criminals was carried out by officers of the SBU in the Cherkasy region together with the National Police under the procedural supervision of the regional prosecutor's office.