01:26 PM • 1666 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
11:46 AM • 13119 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
11:12 AM • 12015 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
08:22 AM • 15122 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 32388 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 48202 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
December 23, 03:15 PM • 65366 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 72062 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 42175 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 54717 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Publications
Exclusives
Drones attacked a synthetic rubber plant in Russia's Tula regionVideoDecember 24, 04:30 AM • 22347 views
Bypassing Korosten: 15 trains change routes on Christmas EveDecember 24, 06:43 AM • 5438 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 15442 views
The number of Russians supporting the war has fallen to a historic low - CPD Head KovalenkoDecember 24, 07:35 AM • 16330 views
Schedules are not in effect: Ukrenergo confirmed emergency power outages in several regions09:23 AM • 4288 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
11:46 AM • 13132 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 03:15 PM • 65371 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"PhotoDecember 23, 02:58 PM • 40244 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhotoDecember 23, 12:03 PM • 72063 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day offDecember 23, 11:27 AM • 54717 views
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideo02:00 PM • 188 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 15445 views
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"VideoDecember 23, 08:27 PM • 6320 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 32727 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 29789 views
FSB claims killing of Russian for alleged sabotage plot at Transneft facility

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

The Russian FSB killed an alleged saboteur who collaborated with Ukraine and planned terrorist attacks on Russian territory.

FSB claims killing of Russian for alleged sabotage plot at Transneft facility

The Russian special service reported the elimination of a Russian citizen who, according to the agency, planned an explosion at an oil pipeline station. He was also accused of interacting with Ukrainian special services. This is reported by the publication "Dozhd", writes UNN.

Details

According to the FSB Public Relations Center, the murdered man allegedly "contacted a curator from a Ukrainian terrorist organization via WhatsApp messenger." Law enforcement officers claim that the detainee was preparing a "sabotage and terrorist act" and was collecting information about the state of oil and gas industry facilities in various regions of Russia.

The FSB states that during the attempt to detain him, the man allegedly offered armed resistance. As a result of the shootout, he was killed on the spot. The special service has not yet provided any confirmation of the identity of the deceased or independent evidence of his involvement in the preparation of the explosion.

They made over 1 million hryvnias per month from methadone: a drug gang was liquidated in Cherkasy region In the Cherkasy region, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) neutralized a criminal group that was selling methadone on a large scale. The monthly "income" of the criminals was over one million hryvnias. This was reported by the SBU press service. According to the investigation, the criminal business was organized by several residents of Uman. They set up a drug distribution network in the city and the surrounding area. The dealers were selling methadone "from hand to hand" during personal meetings, as well as through a network of dealers. Law enforcement officers documented more than 20 episodes of the criminals selling drugs. During searches at the residences of the perpetrators and in their cars, law enforcement officers found: * packaged methadone; * cash obtained from the sale of drugs; * mobile phones with evidence of illegal activity. Based on the collected evidence, the organizers and members of the criminal group were served notices of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 307 (illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation, shipment or sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The perpetrators face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property. The operation to expose and neutralize the criminals was carried out by officers of the SBU in the Cherkasy region together with the National Police under the procedural supervision of the regional prosecutor's office. 5/2/25, 3:09 PM • 3830 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Russian propaganda
Energy
War in Ukraine
Ukraine
