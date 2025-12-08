$42.060.13
The main thing partners will be ready for in case of repeated Russian aggression: Zelenskyy on security guarantees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine could receive the strongest security guarantees from the United States if they are voted on in Congress. The main question remains the readiness of partners in case of repeated Russian aggression.

The main thing partners will be ready for in case of repeated Russian aggression: Zelenskyy on security guarantees

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine can receive the strongest security guarantees from the United States, but they must be real, not like the Budapest Memorandum. However, the main question remains what partners will be ready for in the event of repeated Russian aggression, UNN reports.

The strongest security guarantees we can get are from the United States, if they are not the Budapest Memorandum, if they are voted on in the US Congress. We are talking about this, they are currently positive about such a move. And European security guarantees are a "coalition of the willing." The main thing is what partners will be ready for in the event of repeated Russian aggression. I have not yet received an answer to this.

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, summarizing his meetings in London with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European leaders, emphasized the importance of allied unity for achieving peace and further supporting Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

