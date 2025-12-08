$42.060.13
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
06:20 PM • 3458 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
05:26 PM • 9156 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
02:55 PM • 15351 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 18306 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 25788 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 29945 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 29050 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
December 8, 11:28 AM • 17734 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 30653 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadership

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

The President of Ukraine arrived in Brussels for meetings with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as well as with the Presidents of the European Council António Costa and the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. He emphasized the importance of cooperation with partners for common security.

President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels to continue a series of important negotiations with key international partners, including the NATO Secretary General and the heads of the European Union. The head of state wrote about this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

We continue this important day in Brussels. Ahead is a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as well as joint negotiations with the Presidents of the European Council António Costa and the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen 

– Zelenskyy wrote.

He emphasized the importance of ongoing interaction with partners: "Our interaction with partners is very important now. Thank you for our joint work for common security."

President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in London08.12.25, 19:26 • 9174 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
António Costa
Mark Rutte
NATO
European Union
Brussels
Ursula von der Leyen
London