President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadership
The President of Ukraine arrived in Brussels for meetings with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as well as with the Presidents of the European Council António Costa and the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. He emphasized the importance of cooperation with partners for common security.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels to continue a series of important negotiations with key international partners, including the NATO Secretary General and the heads of the European Union.
Details
We continue this important day in Brussels. Ahead is a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as well as joint negotiations with the Presidents of the European Council António Costa and the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen
He emphasized the importance of ongoing interaction with partners: "Our interaction with partners is very important now. Thank you for our joint work for common security."
