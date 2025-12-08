President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels to continue a series of important negotiations with key international partners, including the NATO Secretary General and the heads of the European Union. The head of state wrote about this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

We continue this important day in Brussels. Ahead is a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as well as joint negotiations with the Presidents of the European Council António Costa and the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen – Zelenskyy wrote.

He emphasized the importance of ongoing interaction with partners: "Our interaction with partners is very important now. Thank you for our joint work for common security."

