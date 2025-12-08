Macron called finding a common position among the US, Europe, and Ukraine on peace talks the "main issue."

French President Emmanuel Macron said that his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in London were aimed at finding a "convergence" of positions among key allies – the US, Europe, and Ukraine – regarding a potential peace agreement that would end the Russian invasion. This is reported by France24, writes UNN.

Details

Macron emphasized the need for a unified strategy among partners.

I think the main issue is the convergence of our common positions, Europeans and Ukrainians, as well as the US, to conclude these peace talks. – said the French president.

He added that once this unity is achieved, all parties will be able to move to a "new stage" where they will seek to ensure "the best possible conditions for Ukraine, for Europeans, and for collective security."

