We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that negotiators discussing a US-brokered peace initiative remain divided on the territorial issue, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Elements of the US plan require further discussion on a number of "delicate issues," including security guarantees for the war-torn country and control over the eastern regions, Zelenskyy said in a phone interview.

The Ukrainian leader emphasized that the talks have not yet reached an agreement on the Ukrainian Donbas, including the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"There are visions of the US, Russia, and Ukraine, and we do not have a single view on Donbas," Zelenskyy told Bloomberg News on Monday morning.

He noted that Kyiv insists on a separate security guarantee agreement with Western allies, primarily with the United States.

Addendum

Zelenskyy spoke after Trump's criticism of him — unlike recent days' comments on President Vladimir Putin's reaction to the proposal, saying he was "a little disappointed that President Zelenskyy has not yet familiarized himself with this proposal."

"There is one question that I, like all Ukrainians, want an answer to: if Russia starts a war again, what will our partners do?" Zelenskyy said.

Recall

The Ukrainian leader was heading to London, where on Monday he is to meet with Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the US proposal.

Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details