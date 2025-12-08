$42.060.13
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
"20% of children use e-cigarettes": doctors report a rapid increase in nicotine addiction among teenagers
Ukraine introduces changes to business reservation: 45-day mechanism for defense industry and cancellation of 72-hour verification
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Umerov revealed details of peace talks with Trump's representatives in the US: today's report to Zelenskyy
"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scouts
In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that participants in peace initiative negotiations, mediated by the US, differ in opinions regarding the territorial issue. He emphasized that an agreement on the Ukrainian Donbas, including the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, has not yet been reached.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that negotiators discussing a US-brokered peace initiative remain divided on the territorial issue, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Elements of the US plan require further discussion on a number of "delicate issues," including security guarantees for the war-torn country and control over the eastern regions, Zelenskyy said in a phone interview.

The Ukrainian leader emphasized that the talks have not yet reached an agreement on the Ukrainian Donbas, including the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"There are visions of the US, Russia, and Ukraine, and we do not have a single view on Donbas," Zelenskyy told Bloomberg News on Monday morning.

He noted that Kyiv insists on a separate security guarantee agreement with Western allies, primarily with the United States.

Addendum

Zelenskyy spoke after Trump's criticism of him — unlike recent days' comments on President Vladimir Putin's reaction to the proposal, saying he was "a little disappointed that President Zelenskyy has not yet familiarized himself with this proposal."

"There is one question that I, like all Ukrainians, want an answer to: if Russia starts a war again, what will our partners do?" Zelenskyy said.

Recall

The Ukrainian leader was heading to London, where on Monday he is to meet with Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the US proposal.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donetsk Oblast
Keir Starmer
Luhansk Oblast
Bloomberg L.P.
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
London