Zelenskyy arrives in Rome for meetings with Pope and Meloni

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Rome after visits to London and Brussels. He will meet with Pope Leo XIV and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Zelenskyy arrives in Rome for meetings with Pope and Meloni

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Rome today after visits to London and Brussels, the President's Office told reporters on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"The President is already in Rome," said Presidential Spokesperson Serhiy Nykyforov.

Today, Zelenskyy is in Italy for a personal meeting with Pope Leo XIV and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. This was also confirmed by the President's Office.

As Sky TG24 notes, the Pope will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this morning in Castel Gandolfo. Pope Leo XIV and the President of Ukraine previously met in July in Castel Gandolfo on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome.

The meeting between Meloni and Zelenskyy on December 9 was confirmed by the Italian government.

"On Tuesday, December 9, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Palazzo Chigi," the statement said.

The meeting is scheduled for the afternoon.

Zelenskyy met with NATO and EU leaders to discuss peace and security: details09.12.25, 00:28 • 3880 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
