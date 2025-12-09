$42.060.13
Zelenskyy met with NATO and EU leaders to discuss peace and security: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, President of the European Council António Costa, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. The diplomatic track, security guarantees, the PURL initiative, and a reparations loan were discussed.

Zelenskyy met with NATO and EU leaders to discuss peace and security: details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, President of the European Council António Costa, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. The head of state announced this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy called the meeting "good and productive."

I informed the leaders about the situation on the diplomatic track. We discussed in detail the work with American partners on steps for peace, security guarantees, and strengthening our resilience. We also touched upon the PURL initiative and the reparations loan.

- the President said.

He added that the parties coordinated positions on all issues and continue to act "coherently and constructively."

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on "virtually round-the-clock communication" with partners, which confirms Europe's maximum involvement in resolving the Ukrainian issue and ending the war with Russia.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
António Costa
Mark Rutte
European Commission
European Council
NATO
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen