On Sunday, June 1, US media reported that President Donald Trump allegedly knew about the details of Operation Cobweb. This is reported by UNN with reference to Axios.

According to the publication, Kyiv informed Washington about this special operation before it began. According to Axios' interlocutor, Ukraine informed the Donald Trump administration in advance about the attack on Russian military airfields.

At the same time, CBS News, citing sources in the White House, denied reports that the White House knew about the preparation of Operation Cobweb.

Earlier, UNN wrote that strategic aviation is massively burning in Russia as a result of a large-scale special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine called "Cobweb".

As a result of this special operation, the SBU hit 41 strategic aircraft of the Russian Federation, and they prepared it for more than a year and a half.

At the same time, UNN reported that against the background of massive attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Russian strategic air bases on June 1, Russian shares fell sharply.