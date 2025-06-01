Zelensky approves composition of Ukrainian delegation for negotiations in Istanbul: full list

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation to participate in the next round of negotiations with the Russians, which are scheduled to take place in Istanbul on June 2. The corresponding decree is published on the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The Ukrainian delegation included:

Rustem Umerov – Minister of Defense of Ukraine, head of the delegation;

Oleksandr Bevz – Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine;

Oleksandr Dyakov – Deputy Chief of Staff of the Command of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

Serhiy Kyslytsia – First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Yurii Kovbasa – Representative of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights in the system of security and defense sector bodies (by agreement);

Heorhiy Kuzmychov – Protocol Officer of the Office for Support of the Service Activities of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

Oleg Luhovskyi – First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine;

Yevhen Ostryanskyi – Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

Oleksandr Poklad – Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine;

Vadym Skibitskyi – Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine;

Andriy Fomin – Head of the Department of International Law – Deputy Head of the Department of International and Operational Law of the Central Legal Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

Oleksiy Shevchenko – Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

Oleksandr Sherikhov – Senior Officer of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

Yevhen Shinkaryov – Deputy Chief of Staff of the Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Let us remind you

