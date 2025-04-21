Banks are recording a revival in demand for mortgages - demand is the highest since the start of the invasion

Ukrainian banks report a gradual recovery in demand for mortgage loans.

This was reported by the National Bank, citing the results of its own survey, writes UNN.

Details

Separate large financial institutions noted an increase in demand for mortgages, thanks to which the balance of responses was the highest since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. A significant proportion of respondents expect further growth in household demand for mortgages and consumer loans - reports the National Bank.

According to the information, credit standards for mortgages and consumer loans have been softening for four consecutive quarters, and respondents plan to soften them further in the next quarter. The approval rate for applications increased across all types of loans to households.

For reference

It is stated that 26 financial institutions participated in the survey, and their share in the total volume of assets of the banking system is 96%.

Recall

Earlier, the NBU reported that in the first quarter of 2025, banks recorded an increase in demand for loans from both businesses and households.

Also, according to the survey, banks slightly softened lending standards for short-term and hryvnia business loans and expect them to soften further.