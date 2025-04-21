$41.400.01
Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy
04:24 PM • 554 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
02:32 PM • 18765 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

01:43 PM • 18801 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
01:37 PM • 17573 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
01:18 PM • 21660 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
01:11 PM • 20732 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
12:22 PM • 18342 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 53961 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
April 21, 09:18 AM • 36980 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

April 21, 08:55 AM • 52262 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Publications
Exclusives
Banks are recording a revival in demand for mortgages - demand is the highest since the start of the invasion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3254 views

Ukrainian banks are recording a recovery in demand for mortgages, which has become the highest since the start of the invasion, according to an NBU survey. Lending standards for mortgages and consumer loans have been softening for four consecutive quarters, and the approval rate is growing.

Banks are recording a revival in demand for mortgages - demand is the highest since the start of the invasion

Ukrainian banks report a gradual recovery in demand for mortgage loans.

This was reported by the National Bank, citing the results of its own survey, writes UNN.

Details 

Separate large financial institutions noted an increase in demand for mortgages, thanks to which the balance of responses was the highest since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. A significant proportion of respondents expect further growth in household demand for mortgages and consumer loans

- reports the National Bank.

According to the information, credit standards for mortgages and consumer loans have been softening for four consecutive quarters, and respondents plan to soften them further in the next quarter. The approval rate for applications increased across all types of loans to households.

For reference

It is stated that 26 financial institutions participated in the survey, and their share in the total volume of assets of the banking system is 96%. 

Recall

Earlier, the NBU reported that in the first quarter of 2025, banks recorded an increase in demand for loans from both businesses and households.

Also, according to the survey, banks slightly softened lending standards for short-term and hryvnia business loans and expect them to soften further.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Finance
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine
