"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16267 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 69521 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 38172 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 43436 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 50703 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 92104 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 84217 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35363 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60511 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109342 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exchange rates for April 16: The National Bank continues to strengthen the hryvnia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2056 views

The National Bank strengthened the hryvnia by 14 kopecks, setting the official rate at 41.1753 UAH/USD. In banks, the dollar is trading at 41.50-40.85 UAH.

Exchange rates for April 16: The National Bank continues to strengthen the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of 41.1753 UAH/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 14 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official exchange rate of the dollar is 41.17 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at the level of 46.61 UAH/EUR. And the official exchange rate of the zloty is 10.88 UAH/PLN.

According to data on specialized sites, as of 09:00:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at the rate of 41.50-40.85 UAH, and the euro at 47.20-46.32 UAH, the zloty at 11.15-10.45 UAH;  
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of 40.90-40.80 UAH, and the euro - at 46.60-46.35 UAH, the zloty at 10.85-10.70 UAH;  
      • on the interbank market, the rates are 41.15-41.18 UAH/USD and 46.55-46.58 UAH/EUR, respectively.

        Legalization of virtual currency in Ukraine: the National Securities and Stock Market Commission spoke about the preparation of the draft law11.04.25, 12:11 • 286927 views

        Alina Volianska

        Alina Volianska

        EconomyFinance
        National Bank of Ukraine
        Ukraine
