Exchange rates for April 16: The National Bank continues to strengthen the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of 41.1753 UAH/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 14 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

The official exchange rate of the dollar is 41.17 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at the level of 46.61 UAH/EUR. And the official exchange rate of the zloty is 10.88 UAH/PLN.

According to data on specialized sites, as of 09:00:

in banks, the dollar is traded at the rate of 41.50-40.85 UAH, and the euro at 47.20-46.32 UAH, the zloty at 11.15-10.45 UAH;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of 40.90-40.80 UAH, and the euro - at 46.60-46.35 UAH, the zloty at 10.85-10.70 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 41.15-41.18 UAH/USD and 46.55-46.58 UAH/EUR, respectively.

