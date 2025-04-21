Exchange rates for April 21: hryvnia devalues

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.3955/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 1 kopeck, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.39/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 47.02/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 10.99/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:40:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.62-41.05 UAH, the euro at 47.40-46.55 UAH, the zloty at 11.20-10.30 UAH;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at 40.95-41.10 UAH, the euro at 46.80-47.05 UAH, the zloty at 10.75-10.90 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 41.29-41.32 UAH/USD and 46.97-46.99 UAH/EUR, respectively.

