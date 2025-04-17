$41.220.04
Tags
Authors
Exchange rate on April 17: hryvnia devalues

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2302 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at 41.2152 UAH/USD, which is 4 kopecks less. In banks, the dollar is trading at 41.40-40.80 UAH.

Exchange rate on April 17: hryvnia devalues

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of UAH 41.2152/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 4 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.21/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 46.82/EUR. And the official exchange rate of the zloty is UAH 10.89/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:40:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at the rate of UAH 41.40-40.80, the euro at UAH 47.10-46.35, the zloty at UAH 11.15-10.30;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of UAH 40.95-41.08, the euro - at UAH 46.70-46.95, the zloty at UAH 10.73-10.85;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.30-41.33/USD and UAH 46.93-46.95/EUR, respectively.

        In 2024, the average monthly salary in Ukraine increased by more than 25% - Ministry of Economy16.04.25, 16:20 • 5526 views

        Anna Murashko

        Anna Murashko

        EconomyFinance
        National Bank of Ukraine
        Ukraine
