Exchange rate on April 17: hryvnia devalues

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of UAH 41.2152/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 4 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.21/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 46.82/EUR. And the official exchange rate of the zloty is UAH 10.89/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:40:

in banks, the dollar is traded at the rate of UAH 41.40-40.80, the euro at UAH 47.10-46.35, the zloty at UAH 11.15-10.30;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of UAH 40.95-41.08, the euro - at UAH 46.70-46.95, the zloty at UAH 10.73-10.85;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.30-41.33/USD and UAH 46.93-46.95/EUR, respectively.

