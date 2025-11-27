The dollar exchange rate in Ukraine decreased by 10 kopecks, the euro remained unchanged

$42.400.03
November 26, 03:50 PM • 22547 views
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
November 26, 03:49 PM • 46784 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto
November 26, 03:41 PM • 24933 views
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
November 26, 03:07 PM • 24899 views
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in actionVideo
November 26, 03:02 PM • 18077 views
Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry buildingVideo
November 26, 02:47 PM • 11353 views
Scientists may have finally "seen" dark matter for the first time: new researchPhoto
November 26, 02:38 PM • 9766 views
Russia is not ready to make new concessions, including in the context of the "SVO" in negotiations on Ukraine - Russian Foreign MinistryVideo
Exclusive
November 26, 02:29 PM • 10085 views
The Ministry of Health has the right to inspect the Odrex clinic: a lawyer explained why the patient's death is sufficient grounds for an unscheduled inspection
November 26, 02:17 PM • 28249 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideo
November 26, 01:23 PM • 30339 views
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefightingPhoto
Popular news
The Guardian: Confiscation of Moscow's assets is the only way to stop the war in Ukraine and save EuropeNovember 26, 09:59 PM • 10753 views
"Leak" of Witkoff's conversation with Ushakov: where do the "ears grow from"? The Guardian investigation01:14 AM • 10101 views
First a peace agreement: Rubio set a condition for providing security guarantees to Ukraine - Politico01:49 AM • 18505 views
Russia stamps out fake lawsuits against Ukraine in temporarily occupied Crimea - CNS02:18 AM • 10500 views
"Scum and monsters": Trump emotionally reacted to The New York Times article about his aging03:23 AM • 9922 views
Publications
Deep crisis in anti-corruption infrastructure. Why the Mindich case did not resolve questions about NABU and SAPO, but only intensified themNovember 26, 04:04 PM • 23055 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhotoNovember 26, 03:49 PM • 46797 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideoNovember 26, 02:17 PM • 28253 views
What to do in the garden in December: tips for those who don't rest in winterPhotoNovember 26, 01:53 PM • 27893 views
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefightingPhotoNovember 26, 01:23 PM • 30340 views
The dollar exchange rate in Ukraine decreased by 10 kopecks, the euro remained unchanged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official dollar exchange rate for November 27 at 42.30 hryvnias, which is 10 kopecks less than on Wednesday. The euro exchange rate remained unchanged - 48.95 hryvnias.

As of Thursday, November 27, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 42.30 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Wednesday was 42.40 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia to the euro will be 48.95. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.2987 UAH (-10 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 48.9481 UAH (0 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.5681 UAH (+2 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Thursday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.10-42.55 UAH, the euro at 48.80-49.30 UAH, the zloty at 11.30-11.90 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 42.26-42.29 UAH/dollar and 48.94-48.96 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      Cash in circulation in Ukraine has increased by more than 8% since the beginning of the year - to 890.1 billion UAH, with 500-hryvnia banknotes being the most common "in hand" and 50-hryvnia banknotes being the least common, the NBU reported.

      Ministry of Economy refutes information about the curtailment of the "National Cashback" program in 202624.11.25, 18:25 • 3619 views

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

