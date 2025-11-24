Ministry of Economy refutes information about the curtailment of the "National Cashback" program in 2026

The Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine has refuted information circulating in the media about the alleged curtailment of the "National Cashback" program. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the agency.

Details

The "National Cashback" program continues to operate as usual, and the Ministry of Economy has not prepared or considered any documents that would provide for the termination of the program in 2026.

The information published in the media is not true. The cited changes in regulatory acts, which the media refer to, concern a technical redistribution of funds and are not a decision to cut funding or curtail the program. - stated the agency.

They added that in case of any decisions that may affect the program's operation, the public "will be informed in advance and in full."

Recall

As reported by UNN earlier, Ukrainians may stop receiving money under the "National Cashback" program from May 2026, and in case of insufficient budget funds, this could happen as early as January.