Currency exchange rate: NBU sharply devalued hryvnia against euro at the end of the week
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate of the dollar at 42.27 hryvnias, which is 1 kopeck less than on Wednesday. The official exchange rate of the euro is 49.52 hryvnias, and the zloty is 11.71 hryvnias.
As of Friday, December 12, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 42.27 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Wednesday was 42.28 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 49.52. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.2721 (-1 kopiyka) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 49.5154 UAH (+30 kopiykas) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.7126 UAH (+6 kopiykas) per 1 zloty.
According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Friday:
- in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.10-42.54 UAH, the euro at 49.20-49.75 UAH, the zloty at 11.40-12.00 UAH;
- on the interbank market, the rates are 42.15-42.19 UAH/dollar and 49.49-49.51 UAH/euro.
Recall
Ukraine's international reserves as of December 1 reached $54.7 billion. In November, the indicator increased by 10.6%, which was the largest increase since the beginning of the year.
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 9.3% in November – NBU11.12.25, 20:03 • 2456 views