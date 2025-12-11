Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 9.3% in November – NBU

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) reported that, according to the State Statistics Service, inflation continued to slow down in November 2025, reaching 9.3% year-on-year, writes UNN.

The actual trajectory of price growth turned out to be slightly lower than the NBU's forecast due to a more significant slowdown in the growth rates of prices for raw products, as well as for non-food goods and services.

The NBU expects that price pressure will continue to ease in the coming months. The effects of new harvests will contribute to the slowdown in food price growth. Fundamental price pressure will be restrained by NBU measures aimed at maintaining interest in hryvnia assets and the stability of the foreign exchange market.

