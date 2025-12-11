Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 9.3% in November – NBU

$42.280.10
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
05:00 PM • 6410 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
02:13 PM • 12352 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
01:51 PM • 15864 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 22165 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
December 11, 12:12 PM • 16319 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
December 11, 11:59 AM • 18464 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
December 11, 11:58 AM • 16006 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
December 11, 11:00 AM • 16355 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
December 11, 10:29 AM • 16732 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Drones attacked a thermal power plant in the Smolensk region, which supplies the Russian defense industry - CPDDecember 11, 10:02 AM • 20538 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 20456 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 34362 views
AFU raised the Ukrainian flag in Pokrovsk: the city's defense continuesVideoDecember 11, 11:42 AM • 18908 views
Washington discussed creating C5 with China and Russia to counter G7 - mediaDecember 11, 12:39 PM • 3472 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 22165 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 34429 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 39739 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 51200 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 52361 views
UNN Lite
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 20499 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 27869 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 33438 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 29276 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 38052 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 9.3% in November – NBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 604 views

According to the State Statistics Service, in November 2025, inflation in Ukraine slowed to 9.3% year-on-year. This was slightly lower than the NBU's forecast due to a slowdown in the growth rate of prices for raw food products, non-food products, and services.

Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 9.3% in November – NBU

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) reported that, according to the State Statistics Service, inflation continued to slow down in November 2025, reaching 9.3% year-on-year, writes UNN.

Details

The actual trajectory of price growth turned out to be slightly lower than the NBU's forecast due to a more significant slowdown in the growth rates of prices for raw products, as well as for non-food goods and services.

Ukraine's exports lag due to slow harvest, but foreign exchange earnings are growing - NBU11.12.25, 15:44 • 1450 views

The NBU expects that price pressure will continue to ease in the coming months. The effects of new harvests will contribute to the slowdown in food price growth. Fundamental price pressure will be restrained by NBU measures aimed at maintaining interest in hryvnia assets and the stability of the foreign exchange market.

National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market11.12.25, 14:12 • 16321 view

Stepan Haftko

Economy