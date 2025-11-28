Currency exchange rate in Ukraine: hryvnia strengthens against dollar and euro

As of Friday, November 28, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 42.19 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Thursday was 42.30 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 48.87. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.1928 UAH (-11 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 48.8719 UAH (-8 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.5458 UAH (-2 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Friday:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.05-42.48 UAH, the euro at 48.80-49.30 UAH, the zloty at 11.30-11.90 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 42.24-42.27 UAH/dollar and 48.88-49.00 UAH/euro.

Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund reached an agreement on a new 4-year support program worth $8.2 billion.

