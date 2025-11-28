$42.300.10
November 27, 10:24 PM
Yermak: Zelenskyy will not sign any document on renouncing territories as long as he is President of Ukraine
November 27, 06:30 PM
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
November 27, 05:31 PM
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
Exclusive
November 27, 03:25 PM
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
November 27, 02:27 PM
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
November 27, 02:21 PM
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Exclusive
November 27, 02:12 PM
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
November 27, 01:37 PM
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaPhoto
November 27, 12:53 PM
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
November 27, 12:37 PM
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
Currency exchange rate in Ukraine: hryvnia strengthens against dollar and euro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 516 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate of the dollar for November 28 at 42.19 hryvnias. The euro exchange rate is 48.87 hryvnias, and the zloty is 11.54 hryvnias.

Currency exchange rate in Ukraine: hryvnia strengthens against dollar and euro

As of Friday, November 28, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 42.19 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Thursday was 42.30 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 48.87. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.1928 UAH (-11 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 48.8719 UAH (-8 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.5458 UAH (-2 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Friday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.05-42.48 UAH, the euro at 48.80-49.30 UAH, the zloty at 11.30-11.90 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 42.24-42.27 UAH/dollar and 48.88-49.00 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund reached an agreement on a new 4-year support program worth $8.2 billion.

      Ministry of Economy refutes information about the curtailment of the "National Cashback" program in 202624.11.25, 18:25 • 3644 views

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      Economy
      Zloty
      National Bank of Ukraine