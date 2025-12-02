$42.270.07
NBU significantly devalued hryvnia against euro: exchange rates for December 2

Kyiv • UNN

 • 472 views

For December 2, the NBU set the official dollar exchange rate at UAH 42.34, which is 7 kopecks more than on Thursday. The official euro exchange rate is UAH 49.31, an increase of 42 kopecks.

NBU significantly devalued hryvnia against euro: exchange rates for December 2

As of Tuesday, December 2, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 42.34 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate on Thursday was 42.27 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 49.31. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.3413 UAH (+7 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 49.3149 UAH (+42 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.6633 UAH (+13 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Tuesday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.05-42.50 UAH, the euro at 48.85-49.45 UAH, the zloty at 11.35-11.95 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 42.34-42.37 UAH/dollar and 49.27-49.28 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund reached agreements on a new 4-year support program worth $8.2 billion.

      Ministry of Economy refutes information about the curtailment of the "National Cashback" program in 202624.11.25, 18:25 • 3711 views

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      Economy
      Zloty
      National Bank of Ukraine