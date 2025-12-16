Hryvnia sharply collapsed: new exchange rate for December 16

For Tuesday, December 16, the NBU set the official exchange rate of the US dollar at UAH 42.24/dollar, which is 5 kopecks more than on the previous banking day. Thus, the hryvnia slightly weakened its position against the American currency. This is evidenced by data on the regulator's website, UNN reports.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: UAH 42.2451 per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: UAH 49.6549 per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: UAH 11.7615 per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Tuesday:

in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 42.00-42.45, the euro at UAH 49.30-49.90, the zloty at UAH 11.45-12.05;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 42.06-42.10/dollar and UAH 49.48-49.51/euro.

Recall

At the end of 2025, gold reached $4.2 thousand per ounce, a 57% increase over the year. KIT Group analysts explain this by the Fed's policy, the geopolitical situation, and central bank demand. According to them, if the Fed cuts the rate again in December, the price of the metal could reach a new level – $4.3–4.35 thousand per ounce. Referring to World Gold Council data, KIT Group predicts that a favorable environment could lead to a further 5–15% increase in gold prices next year.

