Hryvnia sharply collapsed: new exchange rate for December 16

03:55 AM • 4854 views
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
December 15, 09:35 PM • 3116 views
"The decision on territories will be made by the people of Ukraine" - joint statement of European leaders
02:54 AM • 13679 views
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
02:00 AM • 11092 views
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
12:23 AM • 11392 views
The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered
12:04 AM • 9432 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and the US support the idea of a Christmas truce, everything depends on Russia
December 15, 09:58 PM • 8062 views
Next Ukraine-US talks may take place in Miami this week
December 15, 07:26 PM • 13761 views
Berlin talks: Leaders support "multinational forces" in Ukraine and strongly advocate for its EU membership
December 15, 03:22 PM • 42097 views
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in historyVideo
December 15, 03:05 PM • 36085 views
Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.Photo
Frontline situation: General Staff reports 140 combat engagements per day and Russia's highest activity in the Pokrovsk directionDecember 15, 08:27 PM • 3848 views
ATESH: Kupyansk almost completely cleared, Russian troops surrounded in the city centerDecember 15, 08:52 PM • 5308 views
Trump said he had a personal conversation with PutinDecember 15, 10:21 PM • 13912 views
Russian troops advanced in Huliaipole - DeepState12:35 AM • 11455 views
"Coalition of the Determined" developed plans for troop deployment in Ukraine - Starmer04:19 AM • 4658 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 45844 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 42334 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhotoDecember 15, 11:52 AM • 49325 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 96507 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 114430 views
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 30884 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 48174 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 48938 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 53014 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 87847 views
Hryvnia sharply collapsed: new exchange rate for December 16

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

For December 16, the NBU set the official dollar exchange rate at UAH 42.24, which is 5 kopecks more. The hryvnia slightly weakened its position against the American currency.

Hryvnia sharply collapsed: new exchange rate for December 16

For Tuesday, December 16, the NBU set the official exchange rate of the US dollar at UAH 42.24/dollar, which is 5 kopecks more than on the previous banking day. Thus, the hryvnia slightly weakened its position against the American currency. This is evidenced by data on the regulator's website, UNN reports.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: UAH 42.2451 per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: UAH 49.6549 per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: UAH 11.7615 per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Tuesday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 42.00-42.45, the euro at UAH 49.30-49.90, the zloty at UAH 11.45-12.05;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 42.06-42.10/dollar and UAH 49.48-49.51/euro.

      Recall

      At the end of 2025, gold reached $4.2 thousand per ounce, a 57% increase over the year. KIT Group analysts explain this by the Fed's policy, the geopolitical situation, and central bank demand. According to them, if the Fed cuts the rate again in December, the price of the metal could reach a new level – $4.3–4.35 thousand per ounce. Referring to World Gold Council data, KIT Group predicts that a favorable environment could lead to a further 5–15% increase in gold prices next year.

      What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury12.12.25, 12:47 • 64226 views

      Vita Zelenetska

      Finance
      Zloty
      National Bank of Ukraine