NBU set currency rates for December 4: dollar cheaper, euro and zloty more expensive

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rates for Thursday, December 4. Compared to the previous day, the value of the US dollar decreased by 13 kopecks and stands at 42.20 hryvnias. The indicators for the euro (up 4 kopecks) and the zloty (up 3 kopecks) also changed. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.2034 UAH per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at: 49.2260 UAH per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.6391 UAH per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Thursday:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.06-42.49 UAH, the euro at 49.00-49.50 UAH, the zloty at 11.40-12.00 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 42.12-42.15 UAH/dollar and 49.13-49.15 UAH/euro.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada adopted the law on the State Budget for 2026. The main estimate is calculated based on the assumption that the war will continue next year. Accordingly, the document provides for a significant need for external financing, a record increase in the deficit, and exchange rates at 45.7 hryvnias per dollar and 49.4 hryvnias per euro.

