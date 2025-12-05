$42.200.13
Exchange rate on December 5: NBU weakened hryvnia against euro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official dollar exchange rate for December 5 at 42.18 hryvnias. The official euro exchange rate is 49.23 hryvnias, and the zloty is 11.63 hryvnias.

Exchange rate on December 5: NBU weakened hryvnia against euro

As of Friday, December 5, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 42.18 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Thursday was 42.20 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 49.23. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.1838 UAH (-2 kopiykas) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 49.2264 UAH (+34 kopiykas) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.6340 UAH (+10 kopiykas) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Friday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.00-42.42 UAH, the euro at 49.00-49.49 UAH, the zloty at 11.40-12.00 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 42.15-42.19 UAH/dollar and 49.21-49.24 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      Ukraine's international reserves as of December 1 reached 54.7 billion US dollars. In November, the indicator increased by 10.6%, which was the largest increase since the beginning of the year.

