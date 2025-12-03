Dollar and euro lose ground: official exchange rates for December 3

The dollar is losing its position against the hryvnia. The National Bank of Ukraine has set new exchange rates for Wednesday, December 3. The American currency fell by 1 kopeck, the euro by 13 kopecks. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: UAH 42.3342 per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: UAH 49.1839 per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: UAH 11.6067 per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Wednesday:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.10-42.55 UAH, the euro at 48.90-49.50 UAH, the zloty at 11.40-12.00 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 42.30-42.33 UAH/dollar and 49.15-49.17 UAH/euro.

Recall

Ukraine seeks additional funding from Europe of about 1 billion euros or 1.2 billion dollars by the end of the year. The funds are needed for the uninterrupted receipt of equipment through the PURL program, which finances the purchase of American weapons.

