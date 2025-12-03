Dollar and euro lose ground: official exchange rates for December 3

$42.340.08
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 11764 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 13166 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talks
December 2, 12:35 PM • 25525 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 63820 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 45020 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 36253 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 32876 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 58699 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 55374 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Russia will not make concessions on 3 points of Trump's "peace plan" – NBC News
Cooperation and reconstruction: during the meeting, Zelenskyy called on Irish businesses to invest in Ukraine
Trump plans to expand US travel ban to 30 countries after Washington shooting
Ukraine is ready to start EU accession talks immediately - Zelenskyy
Czech Republic halts modernization of T-72 tanks planned for transfer to Ukraine
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriage
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winter
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"
Actual
Dollar and euro lose ground: official exchange rates for December 3

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has set new exchange rates for Wednesday, December 3. The dollar fell by 1 kopeck, the euro by 13 kopecks. The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 42.3342, the euro is UAH 49.1839.

Dollar and euro lose ground: official exchange rates for December 3

The dollar is losing its position against the hryvnia. The National Bank of Ukraine has set new exchange rates for Wednesday, December 3. The American currency fell by 1 kopeck, the euro by 13 kopecks. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: UAH 42.3342 per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: UAH 49.1839 per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: UAH 11.6067 per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Wednesday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.10-42.55 UAH, the euro at 48.90-49.50 UAH, the zloty at 11.40-12.00 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 42.30-42.33 UAH/dollar and 49.15-49.17 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      Ukraine seeks additional funding from Europe of about 1 billion euros or 1.2 billion dollars by the end of the year. The funds are needed for the uninterrupted receipt of equipment through the PURL program, which finances the purchase of American weapons.

      Vita Zelenetska

      Finance
      State budget
      War in Ukraine
      Zloty
      National Bank of Ukraine
      Europe
      Ukraine