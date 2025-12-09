Currency exchange rate: hryvnia holds its ground

As of Tuesday, December 9, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 42.07 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate on Monday was 42.06 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia to the euro will be 49.02. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.0700 UAH (+1 kopiyka) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at: 49.0242 UAH (+2 kopiykas) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.5905 UAH (+1 kopiyka) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Tuesday:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.90-42.35 UAH, the euro at 48.85-49.35 UAH, the zloty at 11.35-11.92 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 42.15-42.18 UAH/dollar and 49.08-49.10 UAH/euro.

Recall

Ukraine's international reserves as of December 1 reached 54.7 billion US dollars. In November, the indicator increased by 10.6%, which was the largest increase since the beginning of the year.

Over 2.2 million Ukrainians to receive "winter thousand" in new waves of payments