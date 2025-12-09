Currency exchange rate: hryvnia holds its ground

$42.060.13
December 8, 07:50 PM • 12300 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 23112 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 22498 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 28145 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 28029 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 31234 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 40135 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 36620 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
December 8, 11:28 AM • 18746 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 36970 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Popular news
Putin signed a decree on the conscription of Russians in the reserve for military training in 2026PhotoDecember 8, 08:46 PM • 9326 views
"You know what I gave them? Nothing" - Trump criticized Biden's aid to Ukraine and called the journalist "disgusting"VideoDecember 8, 08:56 PM • 10060 views
Kramatorsk under attack: Russian aerial bomb injures four, including childrenDecember 8, 09:21 PM • 5844 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces moved to more advantageous positions near Myrnohrad - 7th Airborne Assault CorpsVideoDecember 8, 09:42 PM • 10088 views
"Rescue" Putin-style: hundreds of refugees from Ukraine are being expelled from a sanatorium in Russia - Center for Countering Disinformation03:32 AM • 7734 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 12081 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 47710 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 15946 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 59215 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 69403 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 70123 views
Currency exchange rate: hryvnia holds its ground

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate of the dollar for December 8 at UAH 42.07, which is 1 kopeck more than on Monday. The euro exchange rate is UAH 49.02, and the zloty is UAH 11.59.

Currency exchange rate: hryvnia holds its ground

As of Tuesday, December 9, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 42.07 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate on Monday was 42.06 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia to the euro will be 49.02. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.0700 UAH (+1 kopiyka) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at: 49.0242 UAH (+2 kopiykas) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.5905 UAH (+1 kopiyka) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Tuesday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.90-42.35 UAH, the euro at 48.85-49.35 UAH, the zloty at 11.35-11.92 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 42.15-42.18 UAH/dollar and 49.08-49.10 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      Ukraine's international reserves as of December 1 reached 54.7 billion US dollars. In November, the indicator increased by 10.6%, which was the largest increase since the beginning of the year.

      Over 2.2 million Ukrainians to receive "winter thousand" in new waves of payments04.12.25, 00:22 • 4985 views

