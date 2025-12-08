$42.180.00
December 7, 05:16 PM • 14345 views
"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scoutsPhoto
December 7, 04:33 PM • 25714 views
In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8
December 7, 02:41 PM • 24096 views
Russians changed their tactics of strikes on Ukraine: objects previously considered untouchable are now under threat
December 7, 11:06 AM • 28975 views
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv OblastPhoto
December 6, 08:45 PM • 53320 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 63202 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 67376 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 59104 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 61489 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 57518 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
Currency exchange rate on December 8: hryvnia strengthens against dollar and euro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official dollar exchange rate for December 8 at 42.06 hryvnias, which is 12 kopecks less than on Friday. The euro exchange rate also decreased to 49.00 hryvnias, and the zloty to 11.58 hryvnias.

Currency exchange rate on December 8: hryvnia strengthens against dollar and euro

As of Monday, December 8, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 42.06 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate on Friday was 42.18 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 49.00. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.0567 UAH (-12 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 48.9961 UAH (-23 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.5763 UAH (-5 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Monday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.86-42.35 UAH, the euro at 48.85-49.37 UAH, the zloty at 11.35-11.95 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 41.98-42.02 UAH/dollar and 48.91-48.94 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      Ukraine's international reserves as of December 1 reached 54.7 billion US dollars. In November, the indicator increased by 10.6%, which was the largest increase since the beginning of the year.

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      EconomyFinance
      Zloty
      National Bank of Ukraine
      Ukraine