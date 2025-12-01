$42.190.00
November 30, 06:02 PM
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
November 29, 06:27 PM
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Exclusive
Currency exchange rate on December 1: dollar and euro are getting more expensive against the hryvnia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate of the dollar for December 1 at 42.27 hryvnias, which is 8 kopecks more than on Thursday. The euro exchange rate is 48.89 hryvnias, and the zloty is 11.53 hryvnias.

Currency exchange rate on December 1: dollar and euro are getting more expensive against the hryvnia

As of Monday, December 1, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 42.27 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate on Thursday was 42.19 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia to the euro will be 48.89. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.2660 UAH (+8 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 48.8933 UAH (+2 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.5342 UAH (-1 kopeck) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Monday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.00-42.50 UAH, the euro at 48.70-49.35 UAH, the zloty at 11.30-11.90 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 42.24-42.27 UAH/dollar and 48.94-49.96 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund reached an agreement on a new 4-year support program worth $8.2 billion.

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

