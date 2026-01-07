Currency exchange rate on January 7: NBU hryvnia depreciated against the dollar and euro

$42.420.13
January 6, 07:00 PM • 13278 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 26511 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 99772 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
January 6, 11:40 AM • 159630 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
January 6, 09:58 AM • 65566 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
January 6, 08:46 AM • 80897 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 62730 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 84353 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 160129 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 64074 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
Popular news
Ukraine must ensure that young men do not leave the country - MerzJanuary 6, 08:57 PM • 3430 views
Trump promises to accelerate US arms production for alliesJanuary 6, 09:59 PM • 4302 views
Ukrainian delegation continued discussing diplomatic path to end the war with Trump's envoys - ZelenskyyVideoJanuary 6, 10:31 PM • 3744 views
An underground school that educates children in the spirit of the "Russian world" was discovered in Kyiv: the Ministry of Education announced an inspectionJanuary 6, 11:35 PM • 6872 views
Sweden is ready to provide Ukraine with Gripen fighter jets after a peace agreement is signed04:03 AM • 4254 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 37668 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 74902 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 160122 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 103186 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 160390 views
UNN Lite
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 18746 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 39130 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 82893 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 75323 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 70169 views
Currency exchange rate on January 7: NBU hryvnia depreciated against the dollar and euro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

For January 7, the National Bank set the official dollar exchange rate at 42.56 hryvnias, which is 12 kopecks more expensive than the day before. The euro exchange rate is 49.80 hryvnias, and the zloty is 11.82 hryvnias.

Currency exchange rate on January 7: NBU hryvnia depreciated against the dollar and euro

As of Wednesday, January 7, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 42.56 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Tuesday was 42.42 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 49.80. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.5634 UAH (+12 kopiykas) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 49.7992 UAH (+29 kopiykas) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.8274 UAH (+9 kopiykas) per 1 zloty.

According to data from specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Wednesday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.20-42.69 UAH, the euro at 49.45-50.14 UAH, and the zloty at 11.50-12.10 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 42.57-42.60 UAH/dollar and 49.86-49.88 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      In 2025, Ukraine raised over UAH 569 billion from the sale and exchange of government bonds at auctions, and in total, during martial law, this figure reached almost UAH 2.03 trillion.

      In Ukraine, financial monitoring reporting for businesses has been simplified: who is affected?05.01.26, 15:27 • 3936 views

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

