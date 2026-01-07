Currency exchange rate on January 7: NBU hryvnia depreciated against the dollar and euro

As of Wednesday, January 7, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 42.56 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Tuesday was 42.42 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 49.80. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.5634 UAH (+12 kopiykas) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 49.7992 UAH (+29 kopiykas) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.8274 UAH (+9 kopiykas) per 1 zloty.

According to data from specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Wednesday:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.20-42.69 UAH, the euro at 49.45-50.14 UAH, and the zloty at 11.50-12.10 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 42.57-42.60 UAH/dollar and 49.86-49.88 UAH/euro.

Recall

In 2025, Ukraine raised over UAH 569 billion from the sale and exchange of government bonds at auctions, and in total, during martial law, this figure reached almost UAH 2.03 trillion.

