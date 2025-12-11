$42.180.11
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Dollar rises to 42.28 hryvnias, euro also getting more expensive: NBU exchange rate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official dollar exchange rate at UAH 42.28, which is 10 kopecks more than on Wednesday. The official euro exchange rate is UAH 49.22, an increase of 13 kopecks.

Dollar rises to 42.28 hryvnias, euro also getting more expensive: NBU exchange rate

As of Thursday, December 11, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 42.28 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate on Wednesday was 42.18 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 49.22. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.2812 (+10 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 49.2153 UAH (+13 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.6496 UAH (+5 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Thursday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.01-42.43 UAH, the euro at 48.90-49.45 UAH, the zloty at 11.35-11.90 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 42.40-42.43 UAH/dollar and 49.37-49.39 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      Ukraine's international reserves as of December 1 reached 54.7 billion US dollars. In November, the indicator increased by 10.6%, which was the largest increase since the beginning of the year.

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      EconomyFinance
      Zloty
      National Bank of Ukraine
      Ukraine