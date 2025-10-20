US Secretary of State Rubio may meet Lavrov on October 23 to prepare for summit - Reuters

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio plan to hold talks in the coming days, specifically on October 23. The meeting is intended to be a preparatory stage for a possible summit between Moscow and Washington. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

As reported by the Kremlin, the talks between Lavrov and Rubio are scheduled to take place on Thursday. Their main goal will be to agree on the terms of a future high-level meeting, which may involve US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Information about the upcoming contact between the diplomats appeared after a statement by Donald Trump, who earlier announced his intention to meet with Putin in Budapest soon.

There is no official confirmation from Washington yet. The US State Department has not commented on the details of a possible meeting, but sources in the administration confirm that preparatory consultations are in the final stage.

