Trump: US cannot give all weapons to Ukraine, as it threatens the country's interests

We cannot give all our weapons to Ukraine - Trump

White House chief Donald Trump said that the United States cannot give all its weapons to Ukraine. At the same time, he stressed that he is very kind to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, writes UNN with reference to Trump's interview with Fox News.

"We cannot give all our weapons to Ukraine. I have been very kind to Zelenskyy and to Ukraine, but I cannot jeopardize US interests," Trump said.

He also added that the US itself needs Tomahawk missiles, which Ukraine is asking for to strike deep into Russia.

US President Donald Trump said that strikes by Ukrainian forces deep inside Russian territory would mean an escalation of the conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was realistic about the issue of supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

Answering the question of how Zelenskyy is more or less optimistic about receiving Tomahawk missiles, the President replied: "I am a realist."