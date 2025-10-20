Russia "deeply and seriously preparing" for upcoming meeting with Trump - Russian Foreign Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia has officially announced a meeting between the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, and the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, scheduled for November in Budapest. This was stated on October 19 by the representative of the department, Maria Zakharova, reports UNN with reference to Russian media, Clash Report.

Currently, "deep and truly serious" diplomatic work is underway to prepare for the meeting between Putin and Trump. - stated in the message of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

According to Zakharova, preparations for the talks are being conducted actively and thoroughly through diplomatic channels at various levels.

The representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry added that contact between the leaders has already taken place. An official comment was provided by the administration of the Russian president, and Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov familiarized the participants in the process with the details of the upcoming summit. In addition, consultations between the foreign ministers of Russia and Hungary were held as part of the preparation.

On Thursday, October 16, US President Donald Trump held a two-hour phone conversation with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin.

Following the conversation, the head of the White House announced a new summit with the President of the Russian Federation, which will take place within the next two weeks in Budapest. The leaders will discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine.

