Russia "deeply and seriously preparing" for upcoming meeting with Trump - Russian Foreign Ministry
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs officially announced a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in November in Budapest. Active diplomatic preparations are underway for the summit, where ways to end the war in Ukraine will be discussed.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia has officially announced a meeting between the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, and the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, scheduled for November in Budapest. This was stated on October 19 by the representative of the department, Maria Zakharova, reports UNN with reference to Russian media, Clash Report.
Currently, "deep and truly serious" diplomatic work is underway to prepare for the meeting between Putin and Trump.
According to Zakharova, preparations for the talks are being conducted actively and thoroughly through diplomatic channels at various levels.
The representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry added that contact between the leaders has already taken place. An official comment was provided by the administration of the Russian president, and Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov familiarized the participants in the process with the details of the upcoming summit. In addition, consultations between the foreign ministers of Russia and Hungary were held as part of the preparation.
Recall
On Thursday, October 16, US President Donald Trump held a two-hour phone conversation with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin.
Following the conversation, the head of the White House announced a new summit with the President of the Russian Federation, which will take place within the next two weeks in Budapest. The leaders will discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine.
