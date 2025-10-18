Kovalenko: If Budapest becomes the point where Putin recognizes reality, it will be the end not only of the war but also of the Kremlin's illusions about an empire.

$41.640.00
48.520.00
ukenru
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 8150 views
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
09:59 AM • 13920 views
How much do construction services cost and where is the highest demand: analytics
Exclusive
08:50 AM • 14313 views
In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriotVideo
October 18, 12:34 AM • 33783 views
Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House: discussed Tomahawk, possible peace with Russia, and energy aid to Ukraine
October 17, 11:31 PM • 58087 views
Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine: the leaders' meeting was tense
October 17, 07:15 PM • 43262 views
Trump said the war could be ended within a week
October 17, 06:40 PM • 46320 views
Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
October 17, 06:26 PM • 35890 views
Zelenskyy offered Trump to exchange drones for American weapons
October 17, 05:56 PM • 25221 views
There will be a bilateral meeting, but Zelenskyy will be in touch: Trump on meeting with Putin in Hungary
October 17, 05:29 PM • 22497 views
Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, met by Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
1.9m/s
68%
749mm
Popular news
US and China prepare for new round of trade talks on tariff reductionOctober 18, 03:57 AM • 16129 views
In Russia, prisoners' salaries exceeded teachers' incomes - Foreign Intelligence ServiceOctober 18, 04:33 AM • 6292 views
Putin's alleged plane route to Budapest for meeting with Trump revealedPhotoOctober 18, 05:37 AM • 10390 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 17726 views
Air defense, long-range weapons, energy cooperation: ambassador summarized Zelenskyy's visit to the US07:59 AM • 12048 views
Publications
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 82281 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 106209 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 132255 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 97503 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 122271 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Alexander Stubb
Keir Starmer
António Costa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Hungary
Finland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 17727 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 32549 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 39714 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 67935 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 115109 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
S-300 missile system
Google Play
MIM-104 Patriot

Kovalenko: If Budapest becomes the point where Putin recognizes reality, it will be the end not only of the war but also of the Kremlin's illusions about an empire.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 448 views

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, stated that a meeting between Trump and Putin in Budapest could be the beginning of the end of the Kremlin leader's illusions about an empire. This will happen if the Russian dictator recognizes reality after Trump's negotiations with Zelenskyy.

Kovalenko: If Budapest becomes the point where Putin recognizes reality, it will be the end not only of the war but also of the Kremlin's illusions about an empire.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, stated that after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump clearly outlined the framework: Russia must stop at the contact line and agree to negotiations. If Trump's meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Budapest becomes the point where Putin finally recognizes reality, it will be the beginning of the end not only of the war but also of Putin's illusions about an empire.

Kovalenko wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

Trump gave Putin one last chance to stop. After negotiations with Zelenskyy, he clearly outlined the framework: Russia must stop at the contact line and agree to negotiations. This is Putin's last chance to get out of the war. If not, Russia will face even stronger blows to its military-industrial complex and economy.

- wrote Kovalenko.

He noted that, in parallel, India is already reducing its purchases of Russian oil, and Europe is not backing down – support for Ukraine has become a strategic necessity.

The Russian economy is on the brink. The Kremlin is threatening to mobilize reservists, but even this will not change the course of the war. There are no "Wunderwaffen" in Russia. China will not save Moscow from the consequences of sanctions. If Budapest becomes the point where Putin finally recognizes reality, it will be the beginning of the end not only of the war but also of Putin's illusions about an empire.

- added Kovalenko.

Recall

During negotiations in Washington, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US leader Donald Trump discussed ways to end the war, the possibility of transferring Tomahawk long-range missiles to Ukraine, prospects for peace agreements with Russia, and the participation of American companies in restoring Ukrainian energy infrastructure after shelling. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Vladimir Putin
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
India
Europe
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Ukraine