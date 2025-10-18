Kovalenko: If Budapest becomes the point where Putin recognizes reality, it will be the end not only of the war but also of the Kremlin's illusions about an empire.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, stated that after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump clearly outlined the framework: Russia must stop at the contact line and agree to negotiations. If Trump's meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Budapest becomes the point where Putin finally recognizes reality, it will be the beginning of the end not only of the war but also of Putin's illusions about an empire.

Kovalenko wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

Trump gave Putin one last chance to stop. After negotiations with Zelenskyy, he clearly outlined the framework: Russia must stop at the contact line and agree to negotiations. This is Putin's last chance to get out of the war. If not, Russia will face even stronger blows to its military-industrial complex and economy. - wrote Kovalenko.

He noted that, in parallel, India is already reducing its purchases of Russian oil, and Europe is not backing down – support for Ukraine has become a strategic necessity.

The Russian economy is on the brink. The Kremlin is threatening to mobilize reservists, but even this will not change the course of the war. There are no "Wunderwaffen" in Russia. China will not save Moscow from the consequences of sanctions. If Budapest becomes the point where Putin finally recognizes reality, it will be the beginning of the end not only of the war but also of Putin's illusions about an empire. - added Kovalenko.

Recall

During negotiations in Washington, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US leader Donald Trump discussed ways to end the war, the possibility of transferring Tomahawk long-range missiles to Ukraine, prospects for peace agreements with Russia, and the participation of American companies in restoring Ukrainian energy infrastructure after shelling.