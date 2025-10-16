Shmyhal in Luxembourg agreed on a new arms package and the use of frozen Russian assets

During his visit to Luxembourg, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal held talks with government officials and parliamentarians regarding military aid, financial support, and strengthening sanctions against Russia. Shmyhal announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

I had the honor of meeting with Minister of Defense Yuriko Backes. I thanked her for the new package of military aid, which includes tactical vehicles, drones, and night vision devices. – Shmyhal reported.

The Prime Minister also discussed digital cooperation and Luxembourg's participation in the PURL initiative for the procurement of American weapons, as well as inviting the country to joint projects in the fields of AI and space.

In the Chamber of Deputies, the use of frozen Russian assets was discussed.

The aggressor must pay for waging war. We hope to find opportunities to use these assets and strengthen sanctions pressure on Russia. – Shmyhal added.

