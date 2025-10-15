Ukraine and Germany signed an agreement on expanding defense-industrial cooperation
Ukraine and Germany are strengthening cooperation in the defense industry. The agreement creates a framework for expanding bilateral cooperation in the field of defense industry, technology, and innovation.
Details
According to him, the agreement was signed by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.
Thanked Germany for significant contributions to supporting Ukraine, announced during the UDCG meeting. Noted Minister Pistorius' personal leadership in assisting the Ukrainian people
He clarified that the agreement creates a framework for expanding bilateral cooperation in the field of defense industry, technology and innovation, will promote the development of joint industrial projects for the production of Lynx infantry fighting vehicles and ammunition in Ukraine, the repair of Gepard anti-aircraft guns and Leopard tanks.
The agreement provides, in particular:
- promoting innovation in the defense industry;
- joint research (R&D), modernization and technical support of production;
- procurement and exchange of technical information, experience and best practices;
- joint participation in training programs and courses.
"I thank Germany for its consistent assistance to Ukraine and its defenders," Shmyhal summarized.
