Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Washington Post

In December, Ukraine received 245 million euros in energy support from international partners

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

The funds are directed to the energy support fund and are crucial for getting through the heating season.

In December, Ukraine received 245 million euros in energy support from international partners
Photo: pixabay

Throughout December, Ukraine additionally received 245 million euros in international aid to support the energy sector. The funds were raised after active interaction with partners and directed to the energy support fund. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Mykola Kolisnyk during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

I want to note that only in December, after active interaction with our partners, we actually received an additional 245 million euros in aid. This is a transfer to the energy support fund, of which we received quite significant support through communication with our German partners. The German Foreign Ministry transferred 160 million euros, the German Ministry of Energy and Economy also transferred 3 million euros, Luxembourg transferred 10 million euros, in fact all these funds are financing the needs of energy sector enterprises - from the oil and gas complex to the electric power industry, which suffer from enemy strikes and attacks.

 - Mykola Kolisnyk stated.

The received international aid is a key condition for passing the heating season under martial law.

This is actually the main guarantee that we will be able to get through this, the fourth winter, this heating season under martial law, having all the necessary technical means for emergency recovery work.

 - the official emphasized.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, at an away meeting in Zaporizhzhia, redistributed budget funds. More than UAH 700 million was allocated for the restoration of medical facilities, energy autonomy of universities, safety of schoolchildren, and assistance to affected regions.

Alla Kiosak

