In December, Ukraine received 245 million euros in energy support from international partners

Throughout December, Ukraine additionally received 245 million euros in international aid to support the energy sector. The funds were raised after active interaction with partners and directed to the energy support fund. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Mykola Kolisnyk during a briefing, UNN reports.

I want to note that only in December, after active interaction with our partners, we actually received an additional 245 million euros in aid. This is a transfer to the energy support fund, of which we received quite significant support through communication with our German partners. The German Foreign Ministry transferred 160 million euros, the German Ministry of Energy and Economy also transferred 3 million euros, Luxembourg transferred 10 million euros, in fact all these funds are financing the needs of energy sector enterprises - from the oil and gas complex to the electric power industry, which suffer from enemy strikes and attacks.

The received international aid is a key condition for passing the heating season under martial law.

This is actually the main guarantee that we will be able to get through this, the fourth winter, this heating season under martial law, having all the necessary technical means for emergency recovery work.