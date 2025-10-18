Austria changes its mind on blocking 19th package of sanctions against Russia - Reuters

$41.640.00
48.520.00
ukenru
Exclusive
October 18, 10:58 AM • 16196 views
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
October 18, 09:59 AM • 29804 views
How much do construction services cost and where is the highest demand: analytics
Exclusive
October 18, 08:50 AM • 23632 views
In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriotVideo
October 18, 12:34 AM • 42415 views
Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House: discussed Tomahawk, possible peace with Russia, and energy aid to Ukraine
October 17, 11:31 PM • 65652 views
Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine: the leaders' meeting was tense
October 17, 07:15 PM • 45707 views
Trump said the war could be ended within a week
October 17, 06:40 PM • 48176 views
Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
October 17, 06:26 PM • 36483 views
Zelenskyy offered Trump to exchange drones for American weapons
October 17, 05:56 PM • 25650 views
There will be a bilateral meeting, but Zelenskyy will be in touch: Trump on meeting with Putin in Hungary
October 17, 05:29 PM • 22785 views
Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, met by Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
1.7m/s
85%
749mm
Popular news
The "Servant of the People" faction will meet with the Prime Minister and government officials to coordinate policies: detailsOctober 18, 10:09 AM • 5460 views
Trump's stance after meeting with Zelensky surprised some European partners - mediaOctober 18, 11:39 AM • 9258 views
Tusk after Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump: Europe's solidarity with Ukraine is more important today than ever beforeOctober 18, 12:02 PM • 4812 views
Alaska Storm: Damage so extensive many evacuees won't return home for monthsVideoOctober 18, 12:15 PM • 7954 views
Two Ukrainian defenders were held in slavery for years in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region: they were recently returned from captivity.PhotoOctober 18, 12:19 PM • 10333 views
Publications
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 88200 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 111524 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 136718 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 101661 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 126490 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rafael Grossi
Alexander Stubb
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
White House
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 22962 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 36871 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 42799 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 70781 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 117779 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
S-300 missile system
Google Play
MIM-104 Patriot

Austria changes its mind on blocking 19th package of sanctions against Russia - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1076 views

Austria has agreed to support the 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia, removing an obstacle to the vote on October 20 in Luxembourg. Vienna had previously blocked the decision, demanding the unfreezing of some Russian assets to compensate for losses incurred by Raiffeisen Bank International.

Austria changes its mind on blocking 19th package of sanctions against Russia - Reuters

Austria has agreed to support the 19th package of European Union sanctions against Russia, changing its previous position and removing the main obstacle to the vote scheduled for Monday, October 20, in Luxembourg. This is reported by the Reuters agency with reference to a statement by the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as reported by UNN.

Details

On Monday, October 20, EU foreign ministers will meet in Luxembourg to finally agree on the 19th package of sanctions against Russia. But the adoption stalled due to Austria.

Earlier, Vienna blocked the decision, demanding to unfreeze part of Russian assets to compensate for the losses of Raiffeisen Bank International, but other EU countries did not support such a condition.

Unanimity of all 27 EU member states is required to approve the package. This is probably why Austria eventually announced its support for the sanctions.

Austria supports further pressure on Russia and will approve the 19th package of sanctions on Monday

- according to the statement of the Austrian department.

The new package provides, in particular, for a ban on the import of Russian liquefied gas from January 1, 2027, i.e., a year earlier than planned.

Final approval is expected at the meeting of EU foreign ministers on October 21.

Recall

In early October 2025, Austria suspended the adoption of the 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia, demanding to unfreeze Rasperia Trading's assets to compensate Raiffeisen Bank. It was reported that the bank seeks to recover 2.1 billion euros that it lost due to a Russian court decision.

EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen02.10.25, 05:16 • 21524 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Raiffeisen Bank International
Reuters
Austria
European Union
Luxembourg