Swede sentenced for planning chemical terror attack at Eurovision

$42.300.10
48.950.00
ukenru
12:37 PM • 2822 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
11:46 AM • 4238 views
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
11:04 AM • 6822 views
11 new routes and hourly service between Lviv and Kyiv: new train schedule to be launched in December
08:20 AM • 11651 views
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 22326 views
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
07:27 AM • 15606 views
New US special envoy warned Europe that Russia is accumulating missiles - NYT
November 27, 01:49 AM • 36307 views
First a peace agreement: Rubio set a condition for providing security guarantees to Ukraine - Politico
November 26, 03:50 PM • 36667 views
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
November 26, 03:49 PM • 72633 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto
November 26, 03:41 PM • 34708 views
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
1m/s
93%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Scum and monsters": Trump emotionally reacted to The New York Times article about his agingNovember 27, 03:23 AM • 25337 views
Shooting near the White House: authorities denied the death of two National Guardsmen, and law enforcement identified the shooterNovember 27, 03:58 AM • 5144 views
ISW: Russia will be able to fully capture Donetsk Oblast in August 2027 at current rates of advanceNovember 27, 04:30 AM • 12182 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 12529 views
"Lazy" cleaning hacks that actually work: simple ways to maintain order without extra effortPhoto09:33 AM • 12206 views
Publications
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo12:37 PM • 2824 views
Beetroot in a new way: top 5 vibrant recipes you'll definitely want to tryPhoto11:52 AM • 4462 views
"Lazy" cleaning hacks that actually work: simple ways to maintain order without extra effortPhoto09:33 AM • 12363 views
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 22327 views
Deep crisis in anti-corruption infrastructure. Why the Mindich case did not resolve questions about NABU and SAPO, but only intensified themNovember 26, 04:04 PM • 37219 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Ursula von der Leyen
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Kharkiv
Geneva
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 12650 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 42685 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 76602 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 92624 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 92318 views
Actual
Technology
Gold
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Social network

Swede sentenced for planning chemical terror attack at Eurovision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 908 views

A Luxembourg court has sentenced a 23-year-old Swede to eight years in prison for planning a terror attack at Eurovision 2020 in Rotterdam. He was arrested in 2020 after a bomb-making workshop and attack plans, which included cyanide and chlorine poisoning, were discovered.

Swede sentenced for planning chemical terror attack at Eurovision

A Luxembourg court on Thursday sentenced a 23-year-old Swede to prison for planning a terrorist attack at the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam, UNN reports with reference to Politico.

Details

He was sentenced to eight years in prison with six years suspended. This decision concludes a multi-year investigation that uncovered a sophisticated bomb-making operation and links to international extremist networks.

The defendant, identified as Alexander H., was found guilty of participating in a terrorist organization, as well as numerous violations of European firearms and explosives laws, local newspaper Luxemburger Wort reported.

Assistant prosecutor David Lenz in July demanded a 12-year prison sentence, arguing that only the actions of Luxembourg police and intelligence services helped prevent mass casualties.

The man was arrested in February 2020 after Luxembourg authorities discovered a professionally equipped bomb-making workshop in the basement of his father's house in Strassen, central Luxembourg.

Investigators found TATP, nitroglycerin, a ready-made improvised explosive device, and a bomb package addressed to a Swedish film company. A French explosives expert told the court that he had never seen a more advanced scheme in a terrorism case.

According to the court, the defendant, who was 18 at the time, had been planning attacks in Sweden and the Netherlands for months, including a planned mass-casualty attack on the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest, which was later canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Investigators found a Google document titled "Fun Time for Eurovision 2020 - For a Better and Less Overly Susceptible Future," co-authored with a suspected Dutch accomplice, outlining plans to poison participants with cyanide or ricin, release chlorine gas, or disperse chemicals through ventilation systems or specially made rockets, national broadcaster RTL reported in July. Police later confirmed the seizure of materials for chlorine production and rocket prototypes.

The pair also explored ways to infiltrate security services, block emergency exits, and conduct secondary attacks, including a planned strike on an oil depot in Nacka, Sweden, for which the accused had already created a map of vulnerabilities in the facility's perimeter fence.

Dutch police questioned but did not arrest the alleged accomplice. The prosecutor's office in Rotterdam stated that the man did not actually intend to carry out an attack, Dutch newspaper Het Parool reported on Thursday.

According to authorities, "the man's plans were influenced by his involvement in extremist networks such as The Base, a neo-Nazi paramilitary group," Swedish newspaper SVT reported in August.

The suspended portion of the man's prison sentence is contingent on his completion of a five-year deradicalization program and submitting progress reports to prosecutors every six months. Failure to comply will result in the reinstatement of the full prison term.

The man and the prosecutor now have 40 days to appeal.

Six people arrested in UK in connection with Manchester synagogue terror plot04.10.25, 19:30 • 8950 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Search
Rotterdam
Luxembourg
Sweden
Netherlands