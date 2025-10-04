Six people arrested in UK in connection with Manchester synagogue terror plot

After a deadly attack near a Manchester synagogue on the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, six people were detained on suspicion of involvement, preparation, or incitement to acts of terrorism. This was reported by SkyNews, writes UNN.

Details

Four of the six detainees, men aged 30 and 32 and women aged 46 and 61, will remain in custody for the next 5 days.

Two other detainees, an 18-year-old girl and a 43-year-old man, are currently also in custody for questioning. No other information about the detainees and their connection to the attacker has been reported.

Police noted that they continue to "establish a complete picture of what happened."

Recall

On October 2, a stabbing occurred at a synagogue in Manchester, with several people sustaining knife wounds. Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham called it a "serious incident" but added that the immediate danger had passed.

It was reported that two people died as a result of the attack, the suspect also likely died, and Prime Minister Keir Starmer was forced to return to the UK early from a summit in Copenhagen.

