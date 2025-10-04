$41.280.00
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 39653 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 54510 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 70193 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 84349 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 72380 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 40473 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 51991 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM • 34625 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM • 21883 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
Six people arrested in UK in connection with Manchester synagogue terror plot

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1314 views

Six people have been arrested in the UK on suspicion of involvement in a terror plot near a synagogue in Manchester during Yom Kippur. Four of them will remain in custody for 5 days, while two others are in custody for questioning.

Six people arrested in UK in connection with Manchester synagogue terror plot

After a deadly attack near a Manchester synagogue on the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, six people were detained on suspicion of involvement, preparation, or incitement to acts of terrorism. This was reported by SkyNews, writes UNN.

Details

Four of the six detainees, men aged 30 and 32 and women aged 46 and 61, will remain in custody for the next 5 days.

Two other detainees, an 18-year-old girl and a 43-year-old man, are currently also in custody for questioning. No other information about the detainees and their connection to the attacker has been reported.

Police noted that they continue to "establish a complete picture of what happened."

Recall

On October 2, a stabbing occurred at a synagogue in Manchester, with several people sustaining knife wounds. Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham called it a "serious incident" but added that the immediate danger had passed.

It was reported that two people died as a result of the attack, the suspect also likely died, and Prime Minister Keir Starmer was forced to return to the UK early from a summit in Copenhagen.

Manchester synagogue attack: assailant has Syrian roots03.10.25, 09:54 • 2742 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
United Kingdom