Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico

Allies are rushing to strengthen Ukraine's position ahead of talks between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, amid fears that the two leaders could strike a flawed ceasefire deal that would weaken all of Europe, with some EU leaders lobbying for participation in the Trump-Putin meeting, as well as ensuring Zelensky's participation in any negotiations, Politico reports, writes UNN.

At this week's summit, European leaders aim to agree on a trilateral support package for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to give him the strongest possible leverage in negotiations for any potential ceasefire. Their strategy includes more funding, more weapons for Ukraine, and steps to hit Russia's economy with new sanctions, according to diplomats and officials preparing for Thursday's meeting in Brussels.

Such haste among Kyiv's allies came after Trump again shifted his stance on the war, saying he would be open to freezing the conflict along the current front lines — less than a month after he suggested Ukraine could reclaim all its territory. His comments revived fears that he might force Zelensky to cede territory to Russia. Such an outcome, European officials say, would be a disaster not only for Ukraine but also for themselves.

"We see President Trump's efforts aimed at establishing peace in Ukraine. Of course, all these efforts are welcome, but we do not see Russia genuinely seeking peace," EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas told reporters in Luxembourg on Monday. "Russia only understands force."

Zelensky said that European leaders would ask Trump to provide Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles, after he returned empty-handed last week after meeting with the US president.

In addition to arming Ukraine, EU countries are close to agreeing on two other important points of their support: a 19th package of economic sanctions aimed at Putin's war budget, and the development of plans to "raid" frozen Russian financial assets to unlock about 140 billion euros for Ukraine.

"Kyiv desperately needs money, and progress in releasing funds this week will signal to Putin that Ukraine will have the means to continue fighting for at least the next two years," officials said.

Diplomats expect Zelensky to address leaders at Thursday's summit in person or via video call to rally their support. Other allies, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, will join a broader discussion within the so-called "coalition of the willing" later this week.

"I firmly believe that Ukraine must be in the strongest possible position before, during and after any ceasefire, and that is why I am convening a meeting of the 'coalition of the willing' this week," Starmer said on Monday. "We must be resolute in our support for Ukraine, and I am determined to step up our efforts to cripple Putin's war machine."

Summit in Budapest

The EU summit on Thursday is overshadowed by a planned meeting in Budapest in the coming weeks between Trump and Putin to discuss the terms of a possible ceasefire.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is an ally of Trump who has maintained good relations with Putin throughout the war, causing outrage among other EU leaders. He has repeatedly opposed EU sanctions against Russia and called for "peace," arguing that Ukraine's war is not Europe's business.

Some EU leaders will lobby for participation in the Trump-Putin meeting, as well as ensuring Zelensky's participation in any negotiations - according to one diplomat familiar with the matter.

Zelensky said on Monday that he was ready to go to Budapest if invited.

Europeans fear most that Trump will again side with Putin in determining what peace will look like and pressure Zelensky to accept Russian terms, potentially ceding territories in the east of the country. They worry that Putin's two-hour conversation with Trump diminished the US president's desire to help Zelensky when they met in Washington last week.

There is also widespread skepticism among EU diplomats that Putin is serious about peace talks at all. Many view his offer to meet Trump again as another delaying tactic to buy time while he continues to bomb Ukraine with intensified missile and drone attacks.

Reparation loan

A key initiative that EU leaders will discuss this week is a plan to use 140 billion euros of frozen Russian assets held in Europe to provide Ukraine with what officials call a "reparation loan." The money will only be returned to Moscow if Russia compensates Ukraine for war damages in the future, according to the main proposals prepared by European officials.

Belgium, which holds the largest share of these assets, is concerned about the potential reputational damage the country could suffer in the financial sector if monetary deposits are "raided." Other countries have expressed concerns about the potential risk to international confidence in the euro and want the US and Japan, among others, to approve similar policies.

On Thursday, EU leaders are to decide whether to officially ask the European Commission to prepare detailed legal proposals for the creation of a full-fledged "reparation loan." Officials preparing for the summit believe that Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever will agree to allow the European Commission to proceed with the legal plan. He will still be able to block it later.

"We expect the European Council to make a political decision here on the use of these frozen Russian assets and to instruct the European Commission to submit appropriate legislative proposals," a German government official said.

But the fact that the plan is moving forward will again put pressure on Putin and give Ukraine hope that the EU can meet its funding needs for another two to three years, diplomats said. "If we send a signal that we are willing and able to support Ukraine for the next two to three years, that will factor into their calculations when they discuss peace," one diplomat added.

Meanwhile, Kallas suggested that EU leaders this week would approve the bloc's 19th package of sanctions, targeting foreign banks and cryptocurrencies that Russia uses to evade sanctions.

Slovak leader Robert Fico has been holding up sanctions in protest of efforts to cut off Russian gas supplies, on which his country still depends for energy. Diplomats involved in the negotiations said that a deal that would secure Fico's support is now close.

Fears of land grabs

A more fundamental concern among EU governments is that Putin could persuade Trump to pressure Kyiv to give up land in eastern Ukraine. "If things are left as they are now, they can agree on something later," Trump said.

But the diplomat mentioned earlier warned that if Putin gets the land, EU Baltic states such as Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, among others, would "panic" and worry that Russia would come for them next. The result would be "massive rearmament" in many European countries, which would overturn their domestic politics, the diplomat said.

Kallas of the EU rejected the idea of any peace agreement that would force Ukraine to give up Russian-occupied territories. "Everyone says that territorial integrity is an important value that we stand for," Kallas said. "We must stick to this, because if we just give away territories, it will send a signal to everyone that you can just use force against your neighbors and get what you want."

No one should pressure Zelenskyy on territories, we should all pressure Russia - Tusk