$41.760.03
48.660.10
ukenru
09:34 AM • 1776 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
08:55 AM • 3924 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
07:53 AM • 7662 views
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer
07:32 AM • 10723 views
Russia again attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv and part of the region without electricity
06:03 AM • 19907 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
05:35 AM • 19049 views
Searches are being conducted at the home of director Bilous, who is accused of sexual harassment
05:00 AM • 16239 views
Rubio-Lavrov meeting expected this week postponed indefinitely - CNN
October 20, 03:34 PM • 27944 views
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn HanichPhoto
Exclusive
October 20, 02:23 PM • 48306 views
Virtual Assets Bill: MP told when the document might be considered in the Rada
October 20, 12:10 PM • 39395 views
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
0m/s
88%
751mm
Popular news
Kyiv and regions declared alarm for the second time tonightOctober 21, 01:14 AM • 20734 views
Spain to transfer 70 generators to Ukraine to strengthen its energy systemVideoOctober 21, 01:40 AM • 7744 views
Chinese Unitree Robotics unveiled a new bionic humanoid robotPhotoVideoOctober 21, 02:37 AM • 11323 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily Mail05:58 AM • 12446 views
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhoto07:50 AM • 7952 views
Publications
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhoto07:50 AM • 8016 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-202606:03 AM • 19912 views
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhotoOctober 20, 03:48 PM • 31307 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 88568 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhotoOctober 20, 08:14 AM • 59683 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Director
Andriy Bilous
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
White House
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily Mail05:58 AM • 12481 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 19236 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 75714 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 70595 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 90461 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
Film
Gold
Shahed-136

Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3940 views

Ukraine's allies are seeking to strengthen its position ahead of Trump-Putin talks, fearing a bad deal. They are preparing a support package that includes funding, weapons, and new sanctions against Russia, and plan to involve Zelenskyy in any negotiations.

Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico

Allies are rushing to strengthen Ukraine's position ahead of talks between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, amid fears that the two leaders could strike a flawed ceasefire deal that would weaken all of Europe, with some EU leaders lobbying for participation in the Trump-Putin meeting, as well as ensuring Zelensky's participation in any negotiations, Politico reports, writes UNN.

Details

At this week's summit, European leaders aim to agree on a trilateral support package for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to give him the strongest possible leverage in negotiations for any potential ceasefire. Their strategy includes more funding, more weapons for Ukraine, and steps to hit Russia's economy with new sanctions, according to diplomats and officials preparing for Thursday's meeting in Brussels.

Such haste among Kyiv's allies came after Trump again shifted his stance on the war, saying he would be open to freezing the conflict along the current front lines — less than a month after he suggested Ukraine could reclaim all its territory. His comments revived fears that he might force Zelensky to cede territory to Russia. Such an outcome, European officials say, would be a disaster not only for Ukraine but also for themselves.

Trump made a statement after meeting with Zelenskyy: says he told him, as he "likewise suggested Putin, that it is time to stop the killing, and make a deal"17.10.25, 23:54 • 3030 views

"We see President Trump's efforts aimed at establishing peace in Ukraine. Of course, all these efforts are welcome, but we do not see Russia genuinely seeking peace," EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas told reporters in Luxembourg on Monday. "Russia only understands force."

EU diplomacy chief answered whether Trump's meeting with Putin in Budapest without Europeans is not a "slap in the face"20.10.25, 12:15 • 22106 views

Zelensky said that European leaders would ask Trump to provide Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles, after he returned empty-handed last week after meeting with the US president.

Some European leaders want to appeal to Trump regarding Tomahawks for Ukraine - Zelenskyy20.10.25, 13:56 • 3678 views

In addition to arming Ukraine, EU countries are close to agreeing on two other important points of their support: a 19th package of economic sanctions aimed at Putin's war budget, and the development of plans to "raid" frozen Russian financial assets to unlock about 140 billion euros for Ukraine.

EU's 19th sanctions package against Russia expected to be adopted this week - Kallas20.10.25, 09:43 • 2902 views

"Kyiv desperately needs money, and progress in releasing funds this week will signal to Putin that Ukraine will have the means to continue fighting for at least the next two years," officials said.

Diplomats expect Zelensky to address leaders at Thursday's summit in person or via video call to rally their support. Other allies, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, will join a broader discussion within the so-called "coalition of the willing" later this week.

Zelenskyy to visit London for meeting of coalition of the willing - Media20.10.25, 18:08 • 3092 views

"I firmly believe that Ukraine must be in the strongest possible position before, during and after any ceasefire, and that is why I am convening a meeting of the 'coalition of the willing' this week," Starmer said on Monday. "We must be resolute in our support for Ukraine, and I am determined to step up our efforts to cripple Putin's war machine."

Summit in Budapest

The EU summit on Thursday is overshadowed by a planned meeting in Budapest in the coming weeks between Trump and Putin to discuss the terms of a possible ceasefire.

Trump to meet Putin in Budapest16.10.25, 20:21 • 44286 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is an ally of Trump who has maintained good relations with Putin throughout the war, causing outrage among other EU leaders. He has repeatedly opposed EU sanctions against Russia and called for "peace," arguing that Ukraine's war is not Europe's business.

Some EU leaders will lobby for participation in the Trump-Putin meeting, as well as ensuring Zelensky's participation in any negotiations

- according to one diplomat familiar with the matter.

Zelensky said on Monday that he was ready to go to Budapest if invited.

Zelenskyy urged Trump to be tougher on Putin and expressed readiness to meet in Budapest19.10.25, 17:46 • 5190 views

Europeans fear most that Trump will again side with Putin in determining what peace will look like and pressure Zelensky to accept Russian terms, potentially ceding territories in the east of the country. They worry that Putin's two-hour conversation with Trump diminished the US president's desire to help Zelensky when they met in Washington last week.

There is also widespread skepticism among EU diplomats that Putin is serious about peace talks at all. Many view his offer to meet Trump again as another delaying tactic to buy time while he continues to bomb Ukraine with intensified missile and drone attacks.

Reparation loan

A key initiative that EU leaders will discuss this week is a plan to use 140 billion euros of frozen Russian assets held in Europe to provide Ukraine with what officials call a "reparation loan." The money will only be returned to Moscow if Russia compensates Ukraine for war damages in the future, according to the main proposals prepared by European officials.

Brussels considers additional €25 billion in Russian assets across the EU as part of a "reparations loan" for Ukraine - Politico17.10.25, 12:35 • 3570 views

Belgium, which holds the largest share of these assets, is concerned about the potential reputational damage the country could suffer in the financial sector if monetary deposits are "raided." Other countries have expressed concerns about the potential risk to international confidence in the euro and want the US and Japan, among others, to approve similar policies.

Frozen Russian assets for Ukraine: Belgium defines "red lines" - Politico09.10.25, 09:50 • 3332 views

On Thursday, EU leaders are to decide whether to officially ask the European Commission to prepare detailed legal proposals for the creation of a full-fledged "reparation loan." Officials preparing for the summit believe that Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever will agree to allow the European Commission to proceed with the legal plan. He will still be able to block it later.

"We expect the European Council to make a political decision here on the use of these frozen Russian assets and to instruct the European Commission to submit appropriate legislative proposals," a German government official said.

But the fact that the plan is moving forward will again put pressure on Putin and give Ukraine hope that the EU can meet its funding needs for another two to three years, diplomats said. "If we send a signal that we are willing and able to support Ukraine for the next two to three years, that will factor into their calculations when they discuss peace," one diplomat added.

The government plans to allocate over UAH 320 billion more for defense by the end of the year: the main source of funding is EU funds06.10.25, 17:25 • 4674 views

Meanwhile, Kallas suggested that EU leaders this week would approve the bloc's 19th package of sanctions, targeting foreign banks and cryptocurrencies that Russia uses to evade sanctions.

Slovak leader Robert Fico has been holding up sanctions in protest of efforts to cut off Russian gas supplies, on which his country still depends for energy. Diplomats involved in the negotiations said that a deal that would secure Fico's support is now close.

Fears of land grabs

A more fundamental concern among EU governments is that Putin could persuade Trump to pressure Kyiv to give up land in eastern Ukraine. "If things are left as they are now, they can agree on something later," Trump said.

But the diplomat mentioned earlier warned that if Putin gets the land, EU Baltic states such as Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, among others, would "panic" and worry that Russia would come for them next. The result would be "massive rearmament" in many European countries, which would overturn their domestic politics, the diplomat said.

Kallas of the EU rejected the idea of any peace agreement that would force Ukraine to give up Russian-occupied territories. "Everyone says that territorial integrity is an important value that we stand for," Kallas said. "We must stick to this, because if we just give away territories, it will send a signal to everyone that you can just use force against your neighbors and get what you want."

No one should pressure Zelenskyy on territories, we should all pressure Russia - Tusk19.10.25, 23:49 • 4192 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Vladimir Putin
Bart De Wever
Keir Starmer
Kaya Kallas
European Commission
European Council
Latvia
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
European Union
Brussels
Luxembourg
Lithuania
Belgium
Slovakia
Japan
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Budapest
Estonia
Ukraine
Viktor Orbán