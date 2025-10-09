Frozen Russian assets for Ukraine: Belgium defines "red lines" - Politico

Belgium has defined its "red lines" regarding the use of Russian assets to finance a €140 billion loan for Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to POLITICO.

Details

This includes an agreement by EU countries to share all current and future risks associated with the plan, amounting to more than €170 billion.

At the same time, the Belgian government fears that it will have to be responsible for any legal and financial claims filed by Russia, and calls on all EU countries to guarantee the loan. This effectively means using taxpayers' money to cover any costs.

EU capitals are rushing to allay Belgium's concerns about the loan ahead of a crucial EU leaders' summit on October 23. Reaching a political agreement at the summit will pave the way for the bloc to put forward a legal proposal soon after, the report said.

Earlier, UNN reported that Belgium is under increasing pressure to allow the use of frozen Russian assets for a "reparation loan" to Ukraine.