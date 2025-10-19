$41.640.00
Zelenskyy urged Trump to be tougher on Putin and expressed readiness to meet in Budapest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1364 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Donald Trump to increase pressure on Putin and expressed readiness to join their upcoming summit in Budapest. He remains optimistic despite the US not providing the requested weapons.

Zelenskyy urged Trump to be tougher on Putin and expressed readiness to meet in Budapest

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on United States President Donald Trump to be tougher on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He also stated that he is ready to join their upcoming summit in Budapest and remains optimistic, despite the US not providing him with the weapons he requested, writes UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's interview.

Details

In an exclusive interview recorded on Friday with NBC News' "Meet the Press" host Kristen Welker, the Ukrainian leader said Trump needs to put even more pressure on Putin than he did on Hamas during his recent success in securing a ceasefire in Gaza.

"Putin is something similar, but stronger than Hamas"

- said Zelenskyy, emphasizing that the war is larger, and the Russian army is the second largest in the world, he added, "and therefore more pressure is needed."

Zelenskyy hoped that part of this pressure would be the supply of American long-range Tomahawk missiles, which could be used to strike deep into Russian territory.

Trump publicly voiced the possibility of supplying Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles, but apparently did not meet expectations for a deal when he met with Zelenskyy at the White House on Friday, a day after a phone call with Putin.

Zelenskyy, who spoke with NBC News shortly after that visit, said that "it's good that President Trump didn't say 'no,' but he didn't say 'yes' today."

US not against security guarantees topic – Zelenskyy18.10.25, 00:55 • 3468 views

Putin stated that the supply of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine would be a "qualitatively new stage of escalation." Zelenskyy said that Putin "is afraid that the United States will supply us with Tomahawks. And I think he is really afraid that we will use them."

After speaking with Putin, Trump announced that he would meet with the Russian president in Budapest, Hungary, for a second round of face-to-face talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy called Putin a "terrorist" during the NBC News interview, but reiterated his readiness to meet with the Russian president face-to-face.

"If we truly want a just and lasting peace, we need both sides of this tragedy," he said. "How can there be any agreements without us about us?"

When asked if he would insist on going to Budapest, Zelenskyy replied that he told Trump: "I am ready."

Trump's last attempt to arrange a meeting between the two leaders failed after initial optimism, as the Kremlin rejected US efforts.

Zelenskyy's last visit to the US came as Russia launched drone and missile strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure last week, causing power outages across the country. Ukraine is conducting its own campaign targeting Russia's energy supply in an attempt to inflict economic damage on the Kremlin.

"We will not lose this war, and Putin will not win," Zelenskyy said.

That's why he's really escalating the airstrikes," Zelenskyy added, stating that Putin wants "an energy catastrophe this winter by attacking us."

Trump stated in a social media post after meeting with Zelenskyy that Ukraine and Russia "must stop where they are" and that it is time to "stop the killing and make a DEAL."

European leaders expressed full support for Zelenskyy after his conversation with Trump18.10.25, 04:11 • 13642 views

Russia currently controls 19% of Ukraine, including a significant portion of territory in the east and southeast of the country, according to open battlefield maps.

When asked if he was ready to negotiate or give up some territory to end the war, Zelenskyy replied: "If we want to stop this war and urgently and diplomatically move to peace talks, we need to stay where we are, and not give anything additional to Putin."

He added that peace talks should take place quietly. "Not under missiles, not under drones."

When asked if Trump could end the war, Zelenskyy replied: "God bless, yes."

Addition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard reports from the military and the SBU on the situation at the front, including the Pokrovsk direction and Kupyansk. He announced an increase in the range and accuracy of Ukrainian strikes against Russia.

Pavlo Zinchenko

