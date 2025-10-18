European leaders expressed full support for Zelenskyy after his conversation with Trump

European leaders, after a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, expressed their full support for him, UNN reports with reference to the pages of Alexander Stubb, António Costa, Friedrich Merz, Keir Starmer on the social network X.

Details

Finnish President Alexander Stubb, after a conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that Europe continues to support Ukraine, and this support includes military and financial assistance, security guarantees, a ceasefire, and a peace process.

Just finished a conversation with @ZelenskyyUa and European leaders. We firmly support Ukraine - the politician's post reads.

According to Stubb, this support includes military and financial assistance, security guarantees, a ceasefire, and a peace process.

Stubb added that the work continues. "No one wants this war to end more than Ukrainians," he emphasized.

President of the European Council António Costa announced that concrete steps to strengthen our support and increase pressure on Russia in the pursuit of peace will be discussed next week.

Had a conversation with @ZelenskyyUa and European leaders after meeting with President Trump. Next week at #EUCO we will discuss concrete steps to strengthen our support and increase pressure on Russia in the pursuit of peace - he wrote on the social network X.

Costa noted that the common goal remains a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. Military, financial, and diplomatic support, as well as security guarantees, are essential to achieve it. "We will continue to work closely with our partners to achieve this goal," he emphasized.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that after Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump, European leaders coordinated and will accompany the next steps.

"President @ZelenskyyUa has the full support of Germany and our European friends on the path to peace. After his meeting with President Trump, we coordinated and will accompany the next steps. Ukraine now needs a peace plan," he wrote on the social network X.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that Britain will continue to send humanitarian aid and military support.

"Productive conversation tonight with @ZelenskyyUa, other European leaders and @SecGenNATO. I reaffirmed our unwavering commitment to Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression, the UK will continue to send humanitarian aid and military support. We must see a just and lasting peace," Starmer wrote on the social network X.

Recall

On Friday, October 17, a bilateral meeting in the format of an official dinner took place at the White House with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed his conversation with Donald Trump with European leaders and the leadership of the EU and NATO. He emphasized the importance of protecting lives and strengthening security in Europe.

