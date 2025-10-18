US not against security guarantees topic – Zelenskyy

America is not opposed to the topic of security guarantees for Ukraine. The European side is almost ready, what can be provided by the European side is already on paper. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference following a meeting with Donald Trump, UNN reports.

It's good that we discussed security guarantees and that the US is not opposed to this topic. The European side is almost ready, it's already on paper what can be provided by the European side. We talked about it from the point of view that we need US security guarantees, because only the US can now talk to Russia. Only Trump has a dialogue with the Russian Federation. We need strong security guarantees, because I am afraid, my country is afraid, that even after a ceasefire, we will still need security guarantees so that Putin does not return to us with new aggression. - said Zelenskyy.

In addition, Zelenskyy stated that he is ready for any formats of negotiations that can bring Ukraine closer to peace.

I am open to options with a trilateral, bilateral format. I don't know if there are any other formats. I am open to any formats that can bring us closer to peace. - Zelenskyy said.

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US leader Donald Trump discussed the issue of security guarantees. Ukraine is counting on them and US leadership.