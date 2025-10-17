Zelenskyy and Trump spent over two hours with top advisors - media
The meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and the USA, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump, lasted over two hours. The luncheon meeting with delegations exceeded the scheduled time.
Zelenskyy and Trump have concluded their meeting. They spent more than two hours with leading advisers.
The luncheon meeting between the leaders and their delegations lasted much longer than planned, according to a senior Ukrainian official who spoke on condition of anonymity.
