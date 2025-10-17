Zelenskyy departs White House after meeting with Trump - media
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has left the White House after meeting with US President Donald Trump, Reuters reports, according to UNN.
Zelenskiy departs the White House
