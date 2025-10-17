Zelenskyy presented Trump with "maps" at a meeting in Washington - media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedly showed US President Donald Trump "maps," writes UNN with reference to Le Monde.

Details

"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented his American counterpart Donald Trump with "maps" indicating potential targets in Russia during their meeting in Washington on Friday," a source in the Ukrainian delegation reported.

"These maps contain pressure points in Russia's defense and military economy that can be targeted to force [Vladimir] Putin to end the war," the source told journalists, including AFP.

