Zelenskyy presented Trump with "maps" at a meeting in Washington - media

07:15 PM • 6858 views
Trump said the war could be ended within a week
06:40 PM • 11371 views
Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
06:26 PM • 11122 views
Zelenskyy offered Trump to exchange drones for American weapons
05:56 PM • 12282 views
There will be a bilateral meeting, but Zelenskyy will be in touch: Trump on meeting with Putin in Hungary
05:29 PM • 13465 views
Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, met by Trump
04:16 PM • 14906 views
Trump did not rule out sending Tomahawks to Ukraine: CNN learned details of the US president's conversation with Putin
October 17, 02:20 PM • 17838 views
The relevant committee recommended the draft Budget-2026 for the first reading: consideration is expected on October 21-22
Exclusive
October 17, 01:38 PM • 19920 views
VR Committee on National Security assessed the level of mobilization in UkraineVideo
October 17, 12:25 PM • 13597 views
Trump almost walked out of a meeting in Alaska when Putin started his "historical" rants and refused peace – FT
Exclusive
October 17, 11:59 AM • 16615 views
Olena Sosedka: We learned through practice, and they learned on TikTok. Why do children know more about money than we did at their age?
Exclusives
Kremlin says Orban will provide conditions for US-Russia summit in BudapestOctober 17, 10:41 AM
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"October 17, 10:57 AM
Ukrainian poet and literary critic Yuriy Tarnawskyi dies in the USAOctober 17, 11:04 AM
Repelling a drone attack on occupied Crimea: the Navy clarified that Russian air defense shot down its own Su-30SMOctober 17, 11:12 AM
In the center of Kyiv, men in civilian clothes "packed up" other civilian men: the National Police reacted05:11 PM
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carries

Exclusive

October 17, 07:15 AM
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 56150 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilitiesOctober 16, 12:39 PM
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to do

Exclusive

October 16, 07:53 AM
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 110258 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showOctober 16, 07:27 AM
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Zelenska
50 Cent
Nicolas Maduro
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
White House
Washington, D.C.
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriend08:07 PM
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"October 17, 10:57 AM
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoOctober 15, 03:48 PM
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairOctober 15, 12:05 AM
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsOctober 14, 01:19 PM
The Diplomat
Social network
The Guardian
Financial Times
Nord Stream

Zelenskyy presented Trump with "maps" at a meeting in Washington - media

Kyiv • UNN

 968 views

During a meeting in Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented Donald Trump with maps indicating potential targets in Russia. These maps showed pressure points in Russia's defense and military economy.

Zelenskyy presented Trump with "maps" at a meeting in Washington - media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedly showed US President Donald Trump "maps," writes UNN with reference to Le Monde.

Details

"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented his American counterpart Donald Trump with "maps" indicating potential targets in Russia during their meeting in Washington on Friday," a source in the Ukrainian delegation reported.

"These maps contain pressure points in Russia's defense and military economy that can be targeted to force [Vladimir] Putin to end the war," the source told journalists, including AFP.

Trump said he would talk to Zelensky about Tomahawk17.10.25, 21:22 • 1354 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States